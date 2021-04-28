The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us quite clearly that safety is the top priority for schools – above lessons and extracurricular activities.
And a full commitment to keeping kids safe extends to the process of moving them to and from schools.
In recent years, Richland School District has seen an increase in drivers failing to follow state laws for bus safety, so the district has taken the step of adding video cameras on its buses to catch violators.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley recounted a recent incident that involved a school bus unloading students on Solomon Run Road. A pickup truck raced past the bus – which had its lights flashing and stop arm extended.
“It happened so fast the driver couldn’t get the license plate,” Nadonley told reporter Patrick Buchnowski. “That was enough, so we started researching cameras.”
On its website, PennDOT recommends 10 vendors that offer cameras for school buses.
Richland chose Indiana, Pa.-based Zen-Tinel.
In November, the district had two cameras mounted on each of 19 buses at a cost of $2,500 per bus. A grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency helped with the expense.
David Miller, vice president of Miller Motor Co. in Salix, said bus drivers don’t have to think about the cameras while transporting youngsters.
“When you turn the key, the cameras go on,” Miller said.
By law, motorists in Pennsylvania must:
• Stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arms extended.
• Stop when they are behind a bus, meeting a bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.
• Stop when following or traveling alongside a school bus until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.
Drivers in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete medians separate oncoming traffic from a bus.
PennDOT says that individuals convicted of violating school bus stopping laws may be subject to license suspensions of 60 days, five points on their licenses and fines of up to $300.
Each year, the transportation department says, more than 700 drivers are convicted for passing stopped school buses that have their lights flashing.
“It’s a serious offense,” Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said.
“You’re dealing with kids’ lives. It’s surprising how much it happens.”
Just since Feb. 5, Nadonley said, the Richland bus cameras have recorded 28 stop-arm violators.
We join local police leaders in applauding Richland’s decision to install bus cameras, and urge other districts to explore their options for such safety devices.
“It’s an invaluable tool because police can’t be everywhere at once,” Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia told Buchnowski.
“More importantly, it protects our children.”
