As Cambria County’s district attorney, Kelly Callihan has been a leader in key issues that have impacted residents – from the opioids crisis and related human trafficking, to child sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Her efforts in recent years helped lead to the formation of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, the Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center and the Cambria County Human Trafficking Response Team – shedding light on those areas and working with others to find solutions.
For that reason, we give Callihan, a Democrat, the edge over challenger Greg Neugebauer, a Republican who formerly worked in the district attorney’s office, in our endorsement for district attorney.
Callihan pointed to her work on the opioids issue, which included linking the Cambria County Drug Task Force with the state Office of the Attorney General to bring greater resources and expertise to that area.
Through the widespread use of the overdose antidote Narcan, Cambria County has seen deaths decline in recent years – despite the growing presence of the deadly drug fentanyl.
“We’ve made great strides when it comes to the war on drugs,” she told our editorial board, adding that “cohesion” among those working in law enforcement, treatment and community awareness has been crucial to the ongoing work in the area of opioids and other dangerous substances.
Those issues will continue to be prominent into the next term.
Callihan said she also will push for a county humane officer – in part because mistreatment of animals can be a “red flag” for mass shootings and other violence – while supporting recruitment of potential police officers and efforts to treat prison inmates with drug addiction and related conditions, such as Hepatitis C.
Callihan said she does not support legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
She has been dogged by challenges to the county’s handling of drug forfeiture money. A judge’s ruling in late 2018 found no misuse of those funds but did instruct Callihan to make more information about the process public.
Neugebauer said Callihan does not spend enough time in the district attorney’s office or in the courtroom, which he links to numerous unsolved homicides – especially in the city of Johnstown.
Neugebauer, who has been endorsed by several state and local police groups, said local law enforcement professionals are “frustrated” by their relationship with Cambria’s top prosecutor.
He has worked as a defense attorney and was with the district attorney’s office from May 2016 until early this year, when he stepped down to run for the office.
“The perception is that if you’re going to get caught for something, do it in Cambria County,” he said.
He added: “Unsolved homicides embolden criminals to do more crime.”
We do share his concerns about unresolved fatal incidents, and support his pledge to launch a cold-case task force if elected.
Neugebauer said he would talk with local police departments to see if they would prefer returning the drug task force to a fully local entity.
“Fighting crime should be your primary concern,” he said – although in a meeting with our editorial board, Neugebauer struggled when asked to identify specific noteworthy cases he had successfully prosecuted.
We agree that fighting crime is Job 1, and we believe that duty should be fulfilled in the courtroom and also in the community.
It is important that the district attorney respond to the voices of local police, especially in the area of violent crime arrest and conviction rates.
We do not see that role of the district attorney as separate from duties in areas such as drugs and sex crimes, where Callihan has been a visible leader and difference-maker for Cambria County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.