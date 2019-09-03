The start of a new school year can produce stressors for both students and parents, and chief among them is often bullying.
The aggressive behavior can lead to depression, anxiety and other health issues, which can often last into adulthood, as well as negatively affect a student’s ability in the classroom, expert say.
That’s why we support the work of state Rep. Frank Burns, who created a pilot program in which Penn Cambria School District in Cresson will be able to track, analyze and report bullying using software from HIBster, a Johnstown-based company.
“With thousands of students in Cambria County heading back to school, I knew this was the time to redouble my efforts to address bullying,” said Burns, D-East Taylor Township. “Being taunted, tortured and terrorized by other students is far more prevalent than most people think. We cannot let another school year go by without addressing this epidemic.
“We know that bullying happens in every school district across the state. Bullying happens in every classroom.”
According to stopbullying.gov, a website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
• The 2017 School Crime Supplement (National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice) indicates that, nationwide, about 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced bullying.
• Approximately 30% of young people admit to bullying others in surveys.
• 70.6% of young people say they have seen bullying in their schools.
• Most bullying takes place in school, outside on school grounds, and on the school bus.
Through the program at Penn Cambria, the HIBster software, which already is in use at hundreds of schools in New Jersey and districts in Philadelphia and Erie, will be able to determine a hotspot locator, track a complete history of occurrences as well as incidents between grade levels, and collect data on specific trends of bullying in schools throughout all grade levels. The software also helps administrators correspond with parents and compile reports.
“Penn Cambria School District is honored to have this opportunity to partner with Representative Burns and HIBster to monitor, track and identify acts of bullying districtwide and make our Penn Cambria community safer for all students,” said Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall. “This is a simple system.
“A system that’s going to allow us to track students that are accused of bullying and track victims in K through 12 that’s going to empower our principals as new students move into the building to be aware of what could be some concerns.”
Burns hopes that with the data from the Penn Cambria program, “we will make a strong case to finally do something in Harrisburg about the bullying issue.”
“I thank HIBster for recognizing the value of working with Penn Cambria by offering this tool to our students and I look forward to seeing the positive changes we can make when we honestly and fully address the scourge of bullying,” he said.
According to Burns, HIBster’s involvement arose from its participation in a previous anti-bullying House Policy Committee hearing.
“With our work in many schools throughout New Jersey and now Pennsylvania, the HIBster software has allowed the schools to take their anti-bullying initiatives to the next level providing a proven, software-based program,” said Dominic Cannizzaro, CEO of HIBster. “The district and its administration should be commended for being a part of this initial pilot phase and for adding this additional tool to their schools.”
Burns also reintroduced a proposal that would penalize the parents of habitual bullies with a fine of up to $750 and/or community service, and introduced the Pennsylvania Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights, which presents the rights of students, parents and school related to bullying and builds on the Safe2Say anonymous violence and bullying reporting program implemented last year.
The bill would also require districts to more thoroughly track and investigate incidents of bullying and report meaningful statistics to the Department of Education.
“Students shouldn’t fear retaliation for reporting bullying, nor should parents feel their concerns fall on deaf ears,” Burns said. “We know that when bullying isn’t addressed, things can escalate. That’s why it’s critical that schools have the tools they need to track bullying and that state laws hold students, parents and officials accountable at all levels so students can focus on learning.
“I felt we needed a uniform plan, and that’s what this legislation attempts to do.”
We are encouraged by Burn’s efforts, as well as his work with Penn Cambria and HIBster, to address the problematic issue of bullying in our schools. Hopefully they will lead to positive changes in Harrisburg.
