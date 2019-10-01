Doctors across the region are using the latest in technology to detect and treat breast cancer and save lives.
Scientists here in our community are working in local laboratories and collaborating with colleagues across the country to pinpoint the causes of breast cancer with the goal to eradicate the disease and save lives.
Area hospitals offer a range of treatment options, and provide breast cancer screenings and more involved diagnostic procedures to detect and identify the disease and save lives.
Organizations are hosting “pink” events to raise money and awareness about breast cancer to support the work of the local centers and save lives.
This is an incredible movement that we’re proud to spotlight – especially in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all year – to inform the community about the great work happening in our midst, and to remind our readers of the importance of having mammograms and watching for the signs of breast cancer.
To save lives.
For 13 years we’ve worked with the local medical community and generous businesses to bring our readers an array of stories and tips concerning breast cancer.
Each October, there’s a cutting-edge procedure to tout, an emerging technology to showcase.
Each year there are fresh faces in our region treating and supporting patients.
And with each breast cancer awareness campaign, the same fundamental message rings out: Early detection leads to better outcomes.
With our Oct. 1 breast cancer awareness section, driven by health care reporter Randy Griffith, you’ll read about:
• Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out and other efforts that raise money for research, diagnosis and treatment.
• The risk factors for breast cancer – including a family history of the disease, and the role of genetics.
• Mammography, MRI, ultrasound, PET-CT scans, 3-D mammography – and other tools available to local doctors.
• The team approach local medical centers take to working with patients
– surgery, radiology, plastic surgery.
• The services offered at each of the area’s fine hospitals.
• Research at the gene and protein levels that will enhance our understanding of cancer and how to stop it.
• The fine physicians working at our hospitals who truly care about their patients.
Who are there to save lives.
Read this Oct. 1 special report, and the stories we publish all month on those courageous individuals who are fighting and beating breast cancer.
Attend an awareness event in your town. Wear pink proudly.
And tell others all about it.
Our mission remains to convince more of you to get screened for breast cancer.
Why?
To save lives.
