A tragic story took on an added element of shock last week when The Tribune-Democrat learned that not only was a Ferndale fire ruled arson, but authorities believe the blaze was set by four girls ages 12 to 14.
The girls, who were not identified due to their ages, face multiple counts of felony arson, Ferndale police Chief John Blake told The Tribune-Democrat’s Patrick Buchnowski on Friday.
In an interview with police, the girls said they set the fire inside a duplex in the 500 block of Vickroy Avenue because they were “bored,” Blake said. The girls inadvertently helped police find them by posting a video of the act on the social-media site Snapchat, he said.
The girls also were seen returning to the fire scene as crews battled the blaze.
The Ferndale chief said the girls included a 12-year-old from Richland School District, two 14-year-olds from Greater Johnstown School District and a 14-year-old from Ferndale Area School District.
“They placed a shoebox on the couch and threw lit pieces of paper into the box that had been sprayed with accelerant,” Blake said.
The April 3 fire inside an unoccupied duplex in the 500 block of Vickroy Avenue sent neighbors scrambling for their lives, even as the blaze spread and damaged their homes.
An Upper Yoder Township police officer who helped a family next door to the burning duplex escape was treated for smoke inhalation at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. An Upper Yoder Township firefighter also was treated for a medical issue.
Ray Gorham told reporter David Hurst that the heat was so intense that he could see the siding melting on his house next door to the burning duplex.
“The whole place just went up like that,” Gorham said, snapping his fingers.
Authorities said they believed the same girls were responsible for setting fire to a mattress in a Station Street house prior to the Vickroy Avenue incident.
After their arrests and meeting with police, the four girls were released into the custody of their parents or guardians. Their cases will be handled through the Cambria County juvenile court system.
If convicted, they could face penalties that include paying restitution for property damage.
“I’m just thankful the injuries weren’t more severe,” Blake said, “or these girls could be facing homicide charges.”
We agree. The outcome could have been much worse.
Any penalties should fit the circumstances and the suspects – harsh enough to impress upon the kids, and their families, the seriousness of the moment, but not so harsh as to scar the girls for life.
But an important aspect of this case will involve psychological assessments and counseling designed to help the girls see the risk to others from their actions, and to help them avoid such reckless behavior going forward.
The advantage these girls have is the anonymous nature of the juvenile court system, where the goal is rehabilitation. They have an opportunity to learn from their serious mistakes and move forward – along with paying a debt to those who lost property in the fire.
This was a stunning story, and the remaining chapters are in the hands of these girls and their families.
