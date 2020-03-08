An investigative series in The Tribune-Democrat in 2007 told how the out-of-state landlord at Hilltop Place in Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood had walked away from the public housing center, leaving tenants to pay for their utilities and upkeep, even as the buildings were sliding into ruin.
The Hilltop Place apartments, which date to the 1970s, have since stood as one of Johnstown’s most troubling blights – an eyesore along a well-traveled road and a danger to neighbors.
Now finally, 13 years later, a bulldozer will eliminate this problem, replacing the buildings with a fruit orchard – thanks to a $657,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies that will also address blight in the city’s Hornerstown and Kernville neighborhoods.
Community Foundation President Mike Kane announced the funding on Thursday – standing in front of the dilapidated “box house” development along William Penn Avenue in Prospect.
Kane said that “$657,000 is a lot of money, and it’s going to do a lot of good.”
We agree – and join Prospect neighbors Jeffrey Wilson, Gregory Simms and Allen Hinton, who were there to celebrate this important moment.
“I think it’s a great thing to be able to get rid of these eyesores,” Wilson told reporter Mark Pesto. “It’s been a real blight for the neighborhood for years.
“It’s an excellent neighborhood – Prospect has extremely high home ownership, and along with that we have one of the lowest crime rates in the city, so this area here has always been a really great area for families to live.”
The Rev. Sylvia King, a Prospect native and Johnstown City Council member, added: “It’s a long time coming for the residents of Prospect, so we’re much appreciative of all the efforts that have gone forward to make this happen. This is a great day for us.
“We’ve been trying to get these properties removed for years and have just run into roadblock after roadblock, so this is truly a blessed day.”
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will head up the demolition project, and will join forces with the Cambria County Conservation District and Penn State Extension to turn the Prospect land into an orchard.
JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said the new projects are part of an ongoing push to reduce blight along key corridors into Johnstown and replace the unused structures with new businesses, homes or greenspace – even growing fruit.
Kane said the change will create “positive space,” and will allow residents to participate as “stewards” of the site.
“The idea of an urban orchard is not new,” he said. “We’re not the first place to do this. In fact, there’s a modest one down at the garden the Community Foundation’s supported in the West End, on Laurel Avenue. The idea of this kind of thing – it makes people feel good and it’s attractive to the community.”
Wilson agreed, and voiced his hope that projects such as this will inspire improvements and positive vibes in a spiral around the immediate work zones.
“As one of the people who is active in the community, I hope to talk to others about some long-term plan for Prospect – about economic development,” Wilson said.
“We’ve lagged behind some of the other areas of the city over the years when it’s come to economic development.”
Finally, some good news for Prospect residents who have lived with this blight for too long.
