The nation is in dire need of a unifier – a leader who sees beyond partisanship, listens to diverse ideas and embraces collaboration over hostility. We need an advocate for all Americans regardless of race, gender, creed, age or income.
Joe Biden represents those traits. He is our choice for president.
We did not endorse Donald Trump in 2016, because we saw his divisive campaign rhetoric as an indicator that how he would govern would be harmful to the country. Now we have four years of proof that is indeed the case.
The president’s mishandling of the novel coronavirus pandemic is a prime example.
Instead of promoting commonsense advice to wear face masks, social distance and avoid crowds, he calls our national health experts “idiots.” Americans have already suffered more than 225,000 deaths, nearly 9,000 of them in Pennsylvania. The state’s cases have eclipsed 200,000.
The months-long pandemic has devastated the economy, and yet the president declines to sit down with the Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress to broker a second round of financial relief to the unemployed, small businesses, schools, local governments and health care facilities. He wants to wait until he knows if he is going to be reelected or not – yet he rammed his Supreme Court nominee through Congress and onto the high court in record time amidst the pandemic.
Trump accelerated the economy’s upward trend inherited from the Obama administration before the pandemic struck in February. His actions to support steel in the global marketplace benefit companies in our region. But the coal jobs he promised to bring back have not materialized. Nor has his promise to rebuild our crumbling roadways, bridges, airports and the like to create thousands of good-paying jobs.
The president’s tax cuts favored the wealthiest Americans, big corporations and Wall Street investors. They also raised the national debt by nearly $3 trillion during his first three years in office.
No American household could get away with such an enormous gap between income and spending without going bankrupt.
Leadership also means building for the future, ensuring a strong America for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Biden’s understanding of that responsibility is embedded in his climate policies. They include installing electric vehicle refueling stations along highways, reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuel plants, developing affordable alternative energies such as solar and wind power, protecting our eroding coastal shores. We ignore the need to address these economic and environmental realities at our peril.
A president’s character should be foremost when deciding who sits in the Oval Office. Biden’s reputation as a U.S. senator and vice president is that of a decent, fair and caring public servant. He lost his first wife and baby daughter in a heartbreaking car accident, and his adult son Beau to brain cancer. He understands suffering and personal pain. He is not a narcissist. Biden is a man of compassion and personal responsibility.
By contrast, Trump repeatedly devalues women by attacking their ethnicities and philosophies. He scoffed at the #MeToo movement, and pleaded with suburban women to “please like me” during a recent rally in Johnstown. He likewise encourages white nationalism with his words and actions, telling far-right militia to “stand back and stand by” for engaging mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.
Trump wrongly paints Biden as a “radical liberal.” Biden’s political record is crystal clear evidence that he is a moderate Democrat, not a puppet for the far left wing of the party.
He consistently has backed the military and law enforcement, and pro-capitalistic economic policies. He would preserve private health insurance while expanding the Affordable Care Act – with its guarantee of covering pre-existing conditions – to expand public insurance to those millions of people who cannot afford private insurance.
Importantly, Biden has pledged to work with medical professionals to find science-based, non-political answers to the deadly pandemic, ensuring vaccine safety as drug companies rush to target the virus with a serum that will prevent infection.
Biden would be the first Catholic elected to the White House since John F. Kennedy in 1960, and he frequently calls on his faith as a guiding light, casting this election as a “battle for the soul of the nation.”
That is a fair statement.
A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for decency, respect, unity and a better future.
