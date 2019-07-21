The city of Johnstown is taking small, positive steps in its financial outlook despite serious challenges – including a dysfunctional council whose members can’t even agree on whether a meeting took place.
A recent audit shows that Johnstown finished 2018 with a budget surplus of $225,452 – the city’s third straight year above the break-even line for income vs. expenses. That lifted the general-fund balance to $1.6 million.
The audit was conducted by Wessel & Co., and released during a council workshop Tuesday.
“We’re in the black,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “That’s an accomplishment that I think hasn’t happened for over a decade in our city.”
Johnstown remains in the Act 47 program for distressed municipalities. Act 47 provides state support and financial relief for communities whose costs have risen as tax revenue has declined or remained stagnant.
Johnstown was given a three-year extension to get out of Act 47 last year, but now faces a 2021 deadline for figuring out how to stand on its own feet despite hurdles, including a costly sewer project and more retirees tapping into a pension fund than workers contributing to the account.
Johnstown has been in Act 47 since 1992. Deborah Grass, the city’s state-appointed Act 47 coordinator, said she has seen progress.
“When we were appointed as Act 47 coordinator in 2015, the city had been running $1 million deficits every year for almost a decade,” she said. “By the end of 2018, the city achieved an audited fund balance of over $1 million to the good. The City Council and management team have worked hard and made difficult decisions, but are seeing positive results, and for the first time, we are very optimistic about the city’s financial future.”
While the city has moved above water in its financial picture, Johnstown continues to run a deficit in the areas of goodwill and cooperation.
Council’s July 10 meeting ended abruptly and with little action completed when members Jack Williams and Charlene Stanton walked out over disagreements with their colleagues. The pair have called for City Manager George Hayfield’s ouster, and have swamped City Hall with complaints and lawsuits over procedural debates.
Stanton and Williams called for Hayfield to be removed over what they believe are violations of city policies, including mishandling of city funds – concerns Williams called “serious” and Hayfield dubbed “petty.”
With another council member absent, the exit of Williams and Stanton left the board short of a quorum that would allow voting on agenda items.
Left on the table were issues such as pay rate for part-time firefighters and the future of the city-owned Berkley Hills Golf Course, as our Dave Sutor reported.
In an attempt to continue the discourse, City Hall advertised for a rescheduled monthly meeting on July 16. But the second attempt was scuttled when Stanton and Williams objected, saying the meeting was held – but halted early – and therefore could not be rescheduled.
“Basically, the July 10th regular meeting already occurred,” Stanton told Sutor by email.
“Yes, it ended early, but (you) can’t dispute that the regularly scheduled meeting occurred.
“Apparently, council majority wanted a meeting (this) week saying it was to be a rescheduled regular meeting. You can’t reschedule a meeting which already took place – commonsense.”
“Once you’ve called roll and done those other things and we actually had votes, you don’t reschedule a meeting that’s already occurred,” Williams said.
Council is scheduled – or is it rescheduled? – to meet on Tuesday, but is not expected to take up the issue of Hayfield’s future.
Grandstanding and personal agendas should also be left off the agenda.
If allegations made against the manager prove valid, then a discussion of his removal would be appropriate. That could happen at the August meeting.
But plenty of important work can be tackled in the meantime.
We urge Stanton and Williams to stay long enough Tuesday to actually work on some of the many important concerns before the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.