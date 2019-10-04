The Backpack Project is making a difference.
The nonprofit, created in 2013 to make sure children aren’t going hungry at home, fed a record 453 children in the southern half of Cambria County during the 2018-19 school year, according to a report.
“One in five kids in Cambria County aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from,” said Kylee Doyle, project coordinator. “We’re working really hard to change that statistic.”
Referral agencies, such as schools and other nonprofits, identify children to serve by looking for warning signs.
These could include hoarding food from school to take home, seeking food for siblings or complaining about stomach problems, according to Doyle.
With the help from food drives held by various businesses, churches and community members, The Backpack Project last school year received more than 22,000 food donations, purchased more than 53,000 pounds of food and distributed almost 89,000 meals.
“We have tons of groups who want to volunteer and host fundraisers for the project,” Doyle said.
To support its effort, the nonprofit will hold a fundraiser Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park. Doyle said each $5 admission fee to the Fight Childhood Hunger Food Truck Festival will provide a child with six ready-to-eat meals.
In addition to at least five food trucks, three live bands will perform.
We encourage you to head out to PNG Park this weekend to enjoy good food and music, all while supporting a worthy cause.
