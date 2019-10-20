The Cambria County prison is averaging 36 hours of overtime per day – a ridiculous number driven by the impact of the opioids crisis on the inmate population.
In a budget report last week, Warden Christian Smith said the Ebensburg center has already spent more than $400,000 on overtime in 2019, against a budgeted figure of $375,000 for the entire year.
That prompted Cambria Controller Ed Cernic Jr. to proclaim that the prison’s overtime expenses are “out of this world.”
He’s right.
Those figures are certainly out of line with projected spending, with the county proposing an increase to $500,000 for overtime in the 2020 budget.
The factors are many – including the rising number of inmates who are hospitalized due to drug-related health problems.
But we urge Smith, Cernic and other county leaders to find ways to “fix” the ledger shortfall through steps other than simply increasing the amount budgeted for overtime and passing the bill on to county taxpayers.
Prison spending was budgeted at $12.2 million in 2019, and that should allow for cuts in other areas to offset the spike in overtime until staffing issues are resolved.
No organization can function long term with excessive overtime – which will wear down workers, even those who appreciate the extra money in their paychecks.
The prison isn’t the only area of county government with budget challenges, a series of hearings showed.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker III said he is considering saving money in the courts by shifting away from mailed notifications to a system based on text messages and email.
That might bring the county in under the $74,000 in mail-delivery spending projected for the courthouse and local district judge offices.
Krumenacker said a similar system was launched by Lehigh County and he wants to see how well that county’s digital notification plan works before trying something in Cambria.
Cambria County Children and Youth Services administrator Betzi White said her department is $860,000 under budget in 2019.
She said 159 Cambria children were placed in foster care in 2018. Fewer children have been placed in 2019 – 105 through the end of September, White said.
Still, CYS has a proposed budget of $13.4 million, with reports of suspected child abuse rising from 385 in 2014 to 541 in 2018.
“We are doing what we can,” White said.
The easy answer to these rising county costs is sadly unrealistic: Stop using illegal drugs and committing crimes that land us in jail and in court, and stop mistreating our children.
When we can’t behave ourselves, our neighbors pay the bill – including the cost to treat inmates with addiction issues.
A new prison program that provides the opioids blocker Vivitrol is supported by grants. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the program is voluntarily and only available for inmates who are approaching their release dates.
Smith and his employees must work with inmates who arrive at the prison with addiction problems, and who need treatment throughout their time there.
Balancing the budget at the prison and other county departments is not easy.
But taxpayers rely on elected and appointed leaders to exhaust all options before asking residents for more money – even in challenging times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.