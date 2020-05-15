We celebrate with local retailers and service centers as they begin to reopen Friday, and with their customers – who have been cooped up waiting for something resembling normal in their lives.
Many shops have been closed since March, when the coronavirus arrived to prompt widespread health precautions.
For the most part, people have been patient and understanding – even those who were watching their profit numbers slide every day without sales and services.
So moving toward normal is good news, despite ongoing measures to protect us from COVID-19.
“We are happy we are able to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides in downtown Johnstown, said last week when Gov. Tom Wolf announced that our region would be shifting to the “yellow” phase from “red.”
Yellow still means caution, as state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine reminded residents on Wednesday.
But it’s a welcome change – provided we all continue to take precautions to protect ourselves, our families and others we might encounter.
That means continuing to wear masks when in public, practicing social distancing – even when shopping – and washing hands frequently.
Restaurants are urged to open, but without sit-down dining. Some businesses – such as hair salons – are still asked to remain closed.
“It doesn’t change a whole lot of things, but it does improve the climate,” said Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“Moving in that direction is going to be good. We have to get back to work. There’s no question.”
Boscov’s Department Store in The Galleria will reopen on Saturday, and customers should expect adjustments from shopping in the pre-coronavirus days.
The changing areas will be closed, and hours will be restricted – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said.
Customers will be asked to maintain safe distances,
and the floor will be marked to help avoid unsafe encounters. Boscov’s has installed plexiglass shields at registers, and staff will be wearing safety masks.
“We made a lot of changes to accommodate people, to make sure they feel safe and comfortable,” Boscov told The Tribune-Democrat.
“Everybody in stores we’ve opened have been 100% compliant with wearing masks,” he said. “The worst thing that could happen is a resurgence of the virus and we’d have to close again.”
We agree. Our safety measures – as inconvenient as they have been – have had the desired effect of slowing the spread of COVID-19 to save lives and keep the pressure off our medical centers.
We celebrate this first small step toward normalcy.
And we offer this quote from the once-popular TV show “Hill Street Blues”:
“Let’s be careful out there.”
