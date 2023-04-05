In 2017, a pair of men had a disagreement about a $1.50 bet in an online video game.
One of the men, Casey Viner, threatened to “swat” the other, Shane Gaskill – that is, to call in a fake report of a serious emergency in order to get police officers to show up at Gaskill’s house. Gaskill shared what he said was his home address – 1033 W. McCormick St., Wichita, Kansas – and dared Viner to do it.
Viner gave the address to a third man, Tyler Barriss, who called the Wichita police and told them he was at 1033 W. McCormick St., where he had just murdered his father and was holding the rest of his family at gunpoint.
Police rushed to the address, which, of course, wasn’t actually Gaskill’s. The people living there had nothing to do with the dispute or with anyone involved in it. One of them, 28-year-old Andrew Finch, stepped outside to see what was going on. When he didn’t put his hands up quickly enough, an officer shot and killed him.
Barriss, now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence, seems to have been motivated by the simple thrill swatting gave him. He’d previously served jail time for making fake bomb threats against schools, media reports indicate.
“It was like a kind of online power,” he said in 2018 to Brendan Koerner, a reporter for the online news outlet Wired. “Knowing that you’re breaking the law, and knowing that they won’t be able to find you, and knowing you just sent the SWAT team or bomb squad somewhere, and knowing you could do that over and over again.”
For many people, that notorious case was the first they’d heard of the concept of swatting. It might have seemed to be the exclusive domain of internet-poisoned sociopaths wielding law enforcement as a tool to punish their online enemies over minor grudges.
But the trend has grown broader and apparently more impersonal recently as officials across the U.S. report a surge of fake threats against U.S. schools.
FBI agents told The Associated Press that, from June to November of last year, they logged calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools falsely reporting that a bomb had been planted or that a shooting was about to happen. More have followed since then.
They apparently hit home on the morning of March 29 when officials received fake reports of active shooters at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Ebensburg, Jackson Elementary School in Mundys Corner and Somerset Area High School.
Similar calls were received around Pennsylvania and in other states, and state police have said that they might have been computer-generated, as our Josh Byers reported.
The hoax calls caused Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer to order a lockdown at all Cambria County schools while officials got a handle on the situation.
In a letter to The Tribune- Democrat’s Readers’ Forum, Johnstown resident Christine Dahlin described the scene at her children’s school: “The children in my daughter’s room were barricaded behind desks, considering what items to use as potential weapons in a darkened room. My son laid crouched behind bookshelves, consoling his crying classmate by saying, ‘We aren’t going to die.’ ”
Swatting proved to be an easy and effective way to disrupt the American educational system, especially if it’s true that the hoax calls can now be generated by a computer. Interestingly, an FBI official told The Associated Press in November that the agency’s investigation into the rash of school threats indicated that the calls were being made from outside the U.S.
Local officials handled last week’s situation appropriately. Neugebauer’s lockdown order was the right move since nobody knew if there was an actual threat here. It’s better to bring the hammer down on a fake threat than to shrug it off and have it turn out that the threat was real – and any threat could very well be the one that turns out to be real.
But this can’t continue. Students can’t learn like this. Schools are so on edge because of both hoax and real threats that disruptions can happen even without one – as Byers reported, an accidental fire alarm sparked a panic on Friday at Bedford Middle School.
If there was an easy answer, we’d probably already be doing it. But an answer, easy or otherwise, needs to be found.
