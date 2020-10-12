Following a trend that has reached workplaces, schools and other organizations, the Girls Scouts have gone virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has added a virtual troop option that allows kindergarteners through high school seniors to participate in activities safely from their homes.
“This is a way to make sure that we’re still able to provide the Girl Scout experience regardless of the restrictions,” said Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
The organization has offered several at-home programs to keep the girls connected since the pandemic began.
According to the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania website, some of these activities include:
• Completing patch programs on Facebook or YouTube.
• Fall favorite Camp Creepy will be re-created online and feature crafts, campfire meals and a costume contest.
• A virtual No Man’s Land Film Festival.
• Community service projects, such as girls recording videos with encouraging messages to others.
• Online training for Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.
Shannon Dixon, leader of Girl Scout Cadette Troop 46321 in Westmont, offered a virtual workshop on cooking in June. Each girl had to create an appetizer, entree and dessert before a Zoom meeting, and family members served as judges. Ten girls earned cuisine badges through the process.
“It was our first virtual and it was very interactive and the girls really enjoyed it and the families got into it, too,” Dixon said.
Marshall said the new virtual troop option is “the last piece of the puzzle” to offer even more opportunities to participate from home.
According to Marshall, girls in virtual troops can earn badges and patches and participate in the cookie program, all the while benefiting from the same leadership experience components, such as community service and involvement, leadership growth and taking on new challenges while having fun with friends.
“If a girl registers into a virtual troop, that is where they’ll go as they are building the troop,” Marshall said. “Each troop could choose to have in-person activities down the road, but the whole idea is as they join in as virtual, they would stay in that realm. We can work with girls to find troops in the area that would meet their needs.
“Until we really get rolling, it wouldn’t be just by community, so I think that’s a really cool benefit and gives a Johnstown girl the ability to connect with a girl in McKean County. They get to experience our sisterhood in a different way.”
Marshall said families will be more involved in the virtual troop process, assisting with activities.
“It is still girl-led and we’re still encouraging girls to speak up with the planning, so it’s much of the same experience, we’ve just had to switch our perspective a little bit,” she said.
We applaud the Girl Scouts for providing this option at a time when interaction is limited due to COVID-19.
For more information or to register, call 800-248-3355 or visit www.gswpa.org/learnmore.
