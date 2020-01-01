As the calendar flips to 2020, we share the optimism felt throughout the region.
From a new generation of leaders to an influx of new business to a thriving recreation industry, community members envision a promising new year and beyond.
Leadership: “The future of our area is optimistic because of the hard work and collaboration taking place at the grassroots level,” said Craig Saylor, minority owner of the Johnstown Tomahawks. “We have an entire new generation of diverse civic leaders and organizers focused on maximizing our strengths and making, rather than waiting, for positive change and outcomes.”
Added Mike Oliver, director of Victim Services Inc.: “Take a look around and embrace the good things that are transpiring all around. People often overlook all of the hard work and dedication that our current leaders and the new generation of aspiring young leaders put forth on a daily basis to better our community and instead choose to focus on negativity.”
At the government level, we anticipate new faces on Johnstown City Council and the district attorney and commissioners offices in both Cambria and Somerset counties to bring fresh ideas to their new roles, while continuing to build on momentum that has already been established.
New businesses: A resurgence of downtown Johnstown continued over the past year, with a number of businesses and organizations opening or relocating to the heart of the city, bringing more people into the area.
“I’m excited about the insurgence of new businesses,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “There have been several new businesses that have opened here in the downtown. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen with the Iron to Arts Corridor. ... And I’m excited to see the continuing events, such as Thunder in the Valley, the initiatives around Christmas, continue to expand and bring more people into the downtown.”
Kristy Hagan, owner of Flood City Cafe on Clinton Street, said she hopes her business “continues to thrive and I continue to see my wonderful customers come into the cafe every day.”
During the summer, Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau moved into a renovated location on Main Street. Jayne Korenoski, advertising director, is excited about the momentum taking place downtown.
“I was in this building years ago and never dreamed that I would be back in this building and see every room full,” she said. “To me, it shows the direction that we’re going in.”
To the north, Route 22 near the Route 219 intersection in Cambria Township has seen seen a lot of development over the past several months.
Conemaugh Health System and UPMC both unveiled outpatient health centers near that location, while an Aldi Food Market, Starbucks and Kentucky Fried Chicken also opened nearby.
“We’re seeing growth and activity there ... and we’re optimistic that momentum will continue in 2020,” Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said.
Recreation: Over the past year, the region continued to build on its already extensive trail system.
Projects included the opening of a 17-mile bike loop around the Quemahoning Reservoir; efforts to extend the Path of the Flood Trail through Woodvale; plans to extend the northern end of the Path of the Flood Trail toward the former South Fork Dam; and grassroots efforts to expand hillside hiking and mountain-biking trails along the Inclined Plane.
In addition, work continued to complete extensions from the Ghost Town Trail into a full loop.
Efforts are also underway to bring the September 11 National Memorial Trail through the region. The envisioned 1,300-mile trail would run from New York City’s World Trade Center site to the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial site near Shanksville.
Some of the region’s trail networks are slated to be segments of the trail. As planned, it would head north from the Great Allegheny Passage and travel through Garrett Borough, the Flight 93 site and Windber area before running through Greater Johnstown and the Route 22 corridor.
“I’m optimistic about the network of trails we’re building here that are bringing people to our region,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Director Cliff Kitner said. “The big picture is the 9/11 Memorial Trail that will go right through the Johnstown area – and the efforts underway on trails like the Path of the Flood and Ghost Town Trail – will make the area safer for bike and pedestrian use.”
Route 219: Last month in Somerset County, leaders celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of the four-lane Route 219 between Somerset and Meyersdale. But south of Meyersdale, the highway becomes two lanes for the remaining 5 1/2-mile stretch to the Maryland line, where it meets Interstate 68.
Completing that stretch remains a priority.
“I’m looking forward to building on past successes within our economy, including working toward the completion of Route 219,” Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Somerset County commissioner, said.
Added Commissioner Gerald Walker: “I’m hopeful the first part of the year will show increased traction on completing Route 219.”
The strides taking place locally haven’t been lost on Ken Geary, executive director of the Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter, American Red Cross.
“As I look around (Johnstown) here, I see nothing but hope for the future,” he said. “I have high hopes for the town.”
So do we. If these signs of progress are any indication, the Greater Johnstown region is well positioned for 2020 and beyond.
