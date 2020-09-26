The news that Johnstown is among the most popular stops along Amtrak’s cross-Pennsylvania line should add fuel to the push to increase opportunities to ride trains to and from Pittsburgh.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related political wrangling, transportation needs to remain on the front burner for Pennsylvania – including the movement to double passenger rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh, which would have a significant economic impact for our region.
Former state Republican Party Chairman Rob Gleason, of Johnstown, was in Philadelphia this past week working on the rail project, while also connecting with leaders at PennDOT and with the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.
“We need this in western Pennsylvania to improve our connection with the rest of the world,” Gleason told The Tribune-Democrat on Friday.
Currently, you can take a train from Johnstown to Pittsburgh in the evening, and travel west to east in the morning.
That means you can’t make a round trip on the same day.
The effort to add a second daily run between the cities, supported by the likes of Gleason and former Democratic state Rep. Brian Barbin, has gained steam and lost momentum interchangeably for years.
Local officials say people want additional opportunities for rail travel, and studies have shown that adding access would not only benefit movement west, but also would eventually enhance transportation through the State College/Penn State area and on to Harrisburg and Philadelphia to the east – providing significant economic impact statewide.
Gleason said the coronavirus has slowed progress on this issue and many others as the focus has been on how to handle the pandemic, sparking debates between the governor’s office and the Republican-controlled General Assembly – where the entire House and half of the Senate is on the ballot.
But COVID-19 has also brought a moment of opportunity.
Last week, our Russell O’Reilly reported that the Johnstown Train Station was the sixth-busiest stop of 18 across Pennsylvania in July and August, according to Amtrak. Local service was suspended from March through May due to the coronavirus, but picked up quickly once it was reinstated.
Amtrak ridership is still down significantly overall due to COVID-19 restrictions – especially cross-country trips, Gleason said – and rail service officials still aren’t sure why Johnstown jumped from 13th-busiest in fiscal 2019 to sixth this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made communities such as Johnstown attractive as alternatives to bigger cities and their higher virus levels, as was noted Wednesday at the Cambria Regional Chamber’s State of the City gathering.
That applies not just in work-at-home situations, but also for commuters seeking cheaper, safer living spaces – if they can get to and from Pittsburgh and other metropolitan areas when they need to do so.
Craig Saylor, who is part of a Vision Together 2025 capture team working to revitalize the Johnstown train station, said traveling by rail is safe – even during a pandemic.
“I am not sure that the general public is aware just how COVID-19 safe Amtrak is,” the former Somerset Hospital CEO said.
Norfolk Southern, which owns the rail lines and runs freight through the region daily, is completing a study to determine what it would cost to improve the tracks in western Pennsylvania to accommodate additional passenger service.
Such a project might cost $1.5 billion, Gleason estimated.
But, “any improvements between Pittsburgh and Johnstown would enhance the commuter ideas that I have,” he said.
We urge the many who have worked on this concept for years to find renewed strength in the report of Johnstown’s popularity as a rail stop.
And we call on Wolf and our elected representatives at the state and federal levels to make this a priority in the 2020 campaign and then get to work on getting this done starting in 2021 – whether the incumbents are back in office or newcomers hold those seats.
Johnstown needs those additional train runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.