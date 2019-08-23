The grand tradition of high school football – the competition, the camaraderie, the community spirit – returns this weekend across the region.
For three weeks, players and coaches have been toiling in the August heat with the dream of making it to the district and state playoffs when the air turns chilly.
Our annual guide – “The Opening T-D” – was published Thursday, and featured the 25 teams in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. The content included conference favorites, returning standouts, potential future stars and everything that’s new at this time when each team is eagerly anticipating that first game.
We’re ready for the band formations, cheerleader calls, cow bells, team colors and everything else that goes with high school football.
There will be new coaches on many local sidelines, including at Forest Hills, where legendary chief Don Bailey has stepped down after 45 seasons and 375 wins, making way for a new Rangers era under his former quarterback, Justin Myers.
Greater Johnstown has a new leader in Bruce Jordan, and former Trojans coach Tony Penna Jr. has moved to Conemaugh Township.
We salute the leaders in all sports and at all levels who give so much of their time to help young people develop as athletes and people.
Area football coaches – from Cambria Heights’ Jarrod Lewis to Windber’s Matt Grohal, from Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul to Westmont Hilltop’s Pat Barron, from Somerset’s Bob Landis to Shade’s Don Fyfe – pointed to mentoring and nurturing, relationship building, as much more important than the X’s and O’s of football.
“We close every practice by talking about being part of a family and being there for each other no matter what,” Lewis said.
“Finding a way to be successful on the football field turns over to real life,” Fyfe said.
Some programs will be playing in new or upgraded stadiums. The Cambria Heights Highlanders will compete at three local “home” venues this year
– Patton Stadium, the Pine Bowl at St. Francis University and at the high school field
– as lighting issues get worked out at the school stadium.
“Wherever we show up and play, we show up and play,” a philosophical Lewis said.
We’ll cheer as Bishop McCort Catholic High School salutes its 2009 team which went 14-1 and played all the way to the PIAA Class AA championship game.
The school will honor the 2009 squad Friday during the Crushers’ season-opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
We’ll watch with anticipation as young players step up to replace those who have moved on, or as last year’s newcomers grow into team leaders and standouts.
Berlin Brothersvalley quarterback Will Spochart said being thrown into the starting lineup last season as a sophomore was “a lot,” but he’s eager for the next chapter.
“Friday night, the adrenaline is running,” Spochart said.
We feel it, too.
Good luck to the players and coaches, band members and cheer teams, boosters and parents.
Have a fun and safe football season.
