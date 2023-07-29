We offer our congratulations to the players and coaches of the two teams that will represent Johnstown in the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament this week, and to the organizers who have kept a premier summer sports event going for 78 years and counting, through good and bad times.
Mainline Pharmacy swept Martella’s Pharmacy in conclusive fashion to earn its first-ever Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League title and will be the Johnstown-1 franchise in the tournament.
Martella’s Pharmacy, which gave the city its first and so far only AAABA Tournament title in 2018, will be the Johnstown-2 franchise.
The local squads and other teams of collegiate baseball players from around the U.S. will face off this week at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown and other area fields.
“We’ve been practicing and working all season to prepare for this,” said Mainline Pharmacy player Devon Boyles.
“It’s all coming together for us. … Playing in the tournament is going to be fun, but we’re not finished. There’s still more to be done.”
Generations of people have grown up attending AAABA games. Last year, our David Hurst interviewed Eddie Mesnak, then 93, who had missed just three AAABA tournaments in the city’s long run as host – in 1951 and 1952, when he was stationed in Europe during the Korean War, and in 2021 as a health precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I never want to miss it,” the Bethlehem Steel retiree said. “When I worked in the mill, I scheduled my vacation every summer so I could watch every game.”
Mesnak recalled the city’s first-ever year as tournament host, in 1945, when he watched the Johnstown Prospect Club beat the Connie Mack All-Stars, of Philadelphia, before losing to eventual runner-up Schenectady.
That inaugural tournament was “somewhat less than successful” due to the short notice provided before the event, but the next year’s event in Washington, D.C., was even less successful, according to Steve Seman, writing in the book “Johnstown: The Story of a Unique Valley.”
Walter Krebs, then-editor and publisher of The Johnstown Tribune, lobbied to bring the tournament back to Johnstown in 1947, and it’s been held here ever since – except for 1977, when that year’s flood forced a move to Altoona, and 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports reporter Mike Mastovich wrote in our Vision 2023 special edition in February about how younger members of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which organizes the event, were inspired by childhood memories of the tournament as they joined the effort to keep the event sustain- able.
“I’ve been a fan of the tournament since I was a kid,” said Oldtimer Taylor Clark.
“I grew up in Westmont, and we always rode the Inclined Plane down and watched the games. … To be a part of something like that in the city I love so deeply, and to be a part of this tournament that has meant so much to everyone who has been involved – how could I ever pass up that opportunity?”
“My grandfather was always involved and I was always there with him,” said another Oldtimer, Josh Krentz. “He and I would always go to the Lilly field. I was a ballboy at the Point at night and at Lilly during the day. I always wanted to be involved.”
The importance of the tournament to Johnstown is about more than just sentiment, though.
Oldtimers President George Arcurio III estimated in February that the tournament provides a boost of about $1.5 million to the area’s economy – the organizers get items such as T-shirts, baseballs and trophies from local businesses, he said, and visitors patronize area lodging and dining establishments.
The past two years have seen big crowds turn out for AAABA games – aided by enthusiasm for the tournament’s return from the pandemic and by strong showings from Johnstown’s teams, including Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ run to last year’s title game, in which they lost to perennial powerhouse New Orleans. The support helped event organizers turn a profit last year even though rain washed out a night game and the associated gate receipts, Arcurio told Mastovich.
But keeping the tournament profitable in tough economic times can be a difficult task, Mastovich wrote.
Expenses include housing and some meals for out-of-town teams, baseballs and printing costs. The Oldtimers rely on support from sponsors and on efforts by the AAABA ambassadors and others to sell game tickets.
“The local people who support the AAABA, we couldn’t do it without them,” Arcurio said.
We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a week of good weather, good performances by the Mainline Pharmacy and Martella’s Pharmacy squads, and another year of strong support for the tournament from local baseball fans.
