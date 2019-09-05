The state Department of Health calls the prescription opioid and heroin overdose epidemic the worst public health crisis in Pennsylvania, affecting residents in all parts of the commonwealth.
But we got good news on that front last week, when the department announced that opioid prescriptions have dropped 25% since the launch of Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Pennsylvania’s program already required doctors and pharmacists to use a database, but it did not provide a simple way to share concerns with authorities.
But since December, under a plan announced by Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, health care professionals have been able to report suspicious activities involving prescription drugs while using the PDMP, and members of the public have been able do the same at attorneygeneral.gov/rx/.
Such activities could include fraudulent, stolen or altered prescriptions, suspicious activity by a doctor or pharmacy, or if someone appears to be obtaining drugs for reasons other than for treatment of a legitimate condition, Shapiro said at the time.
Usage of Pennsylvania’s PDMP rose from 2.3 million queries in 2016 to more than 17 million in 2018, our John Finnerty reported.
And the program appears to be paying dividends.
The region saw an even bigger decline in opioid prescriptions than the state average, according to the Health Department. Cambria County had 27% fewer opioid prescriptions dispensed in the fourth quarter of 2018 than in the same period in 2016, while Somerset County’s dropped 30%.
Perhaps the PDMP’s biggest impact has been on “doctor shopping,” visiting more than one physician for prescriptions.
“The use of PDMP has basically stopped doctor shopping and allowed physicians to identify more easily those patients who may have substance use disorder,” said Jeff Wirick, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Wirick also cited increased awareness and voluntary prescribing guidelines for the lower number of prescriptions.
The opioid epidemic has taken a toll nationwide, as evidenced by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• From 1999 to 2017, more than 700,000 people died from a drug overdoses.
• About 68% of the more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid.
• In 2017, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids (including prescription opioids and illegal opioids such as heroin and fentanyl) was six times higher than in 1999.
• On average, 130 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses.
In Pennsylvania, the epidemic peaked in 2017, when 5,456 people died of overdoses, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. That total dipped to 4,492 last year.
While we are encouraged by the statewide drop in prescriptions and overdose deaths, the epidemic is far from over. We urge health care professionals and residents to continue to use the the PDMP to report any suspicious drug activity.
