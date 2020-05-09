It’s safe to say that this year’s version of Mother’s Day is not what Anna Jarvis had in mind when she launched the holiday in 1908.
After her mother’s death, Jarvis envisioned a day to honor mothers for their sacrifices, and it became an official U.S. holiday in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day to be held on the second Sunday in May.
In the years that followed, Mother’s Day became commercialized, much to Jarvis’ dismay.
Today, as CNN reported, more people purchase flowers and plants for Mother’s Day than any other holiday except for Christmas/Hanukkah.
Americans spend billions each year on greeting cards, jewelry, candy and other gifts for mothers.
But the pampering on Sunday will have a much different look in 2020, as the world is in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of large gatherings or eating out, many families will have to be creative to spend time with moms due to stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines set forth to limit the spread of the virus.
With such restrictions in place, The Associated Press reports that online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special. Google said the term “Mother’s Day gifts during quarantine” recently spiked by 600% in the U.S., the AP said, and among Pinterest’s more than 330 million users, searches for “Mother’s Day at home” have jumped by 2,971%.
Although the circumstances are not ideal, we urge folks to reach out to their moms to express their appreciation. If face-to-face or online meetings aren’t options, then a simple phone call could suffice.
A number of area children shared what their moms mean to them with messages and artwork that are featured in The Tribune-Democrat’s Weekend editions. More can be seen at www.tribdem.com/mothers_day/
Submissions include:
Celia Toth (Richland grade 2): “Dear Mommy, Happy Mother’s Day. You are the best mommy in the world. You have always helped me with everything. I will love you forever. I will love you with all of my heart.”
Alyvia Miller (grade 5): My mom is a superhero. She is loving and funny ... she keeps me safe.”
Gianna (Portage grade 4): Rose are red, violets are blue. You are my mom, and I love you.”
Perhaps Madeline Keyes (Divine Mercy Catholic Adademy-West grade 4) summed it up best: “Moms rule on this day!”
We agree. Happy Mother’s Day.
