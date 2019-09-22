Dennis Lyons

Today, starting on the front page, we began a major special report, “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana.”
This major project, months in the making, is the latest example of issue-focused investigative and enterprise reporting that exemplifies the commitment of The Tribune-Democrat and CNHI newsrooms throughout the state, Ohio and Maryland to go beyond the basics in reporting on topics of community interest and concern.
It’s the most comprehensive report we’ve done yet.
Over the course of the last two months, reporters have worked to tell the story of what the fledgling medical marijuana industry means to the people of our communities and the commonwealth.
They have spent time with doctors and patients.
With health experts and lawmakers.
With police and leaders in this burgeoning business.
Today we start with one of journalism’s signature maxims – Follow the money.
Through Right to Know filings and data research, we have sought to learn what kind of money is involved, who is making it, who is investing and who is spending.
Guess what? Government and business are profiting and patients, whose prescriptions are not covered by any current health insurance programs, are paying the bill.
Guess what else? As Harrisburg bureau reporter John Finnerty details in his column, officials have not been completely forthcoming with the information you have the right by law to see.
We will still be waiting for some of that information when the final stories of this report have been published.
Such is the frustration of the state’s open records laws.
Moving forward this week, we’ll look at the stakeholders in this new world – doctors, pharmacists, patients, lawmakers and law enforcement.
We’ll also have expert prognostication of the future of this industry and examine the potential for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the commonwealth. All of it, with additional video and other digital content, will be available online.
In the shrinking world of journalism, The Tribune-Democrat and its CNHI colleagues across the state and region continue to go way beyond the news of the day.
Of course, we always stay on top of the breaking news in our region. We know you count on us to let you know what’s happening as soon as it happens.
It’s important we do that.
It’s also important we do more.
We hope you’ll agree and support this kind of in-depth journalism by subscribing, reading and telling your friends.
Dennis Lyons is CNHI national editor and editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury.
