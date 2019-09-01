David S. Glosser 

And now President Donald Trump cynically accuses the 70% of American Jews who are Democrats of being “disloyal” to Israel ... as if he gives a damn about Israel’s society, security or prosperity.
A convincing case can be made that the president, with no real skin in the game, cares about no one but himself.
He knows full well that the vast majority of American Jews regard him as a dangerous con man and are not going to vote for him.
Moreover, we are so few as to not make that much difference at the polls.
His whole policy toward Israel is not directed toward us American Jews, but to the much more numerous evangelical Christian voter bloc, whose view of Israel is largely conditioned by their theological interpretation of the meaning of the Jews’ return to the holy land.
Not incidentally, the Jewish fundamentalists in Israel have their own very different theological take on this – but are willing to go along for the ride because it meets some of their political and theological imperatives.
For his part, Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, is in grave political and prosecutorial danger and needs the Israeli fundamentalists’ support to stay in power and likely stay out of jail.
Of course, every Israeli prime minister has to deal with the American presidents who they encounter – for better or for worse.
In the current circumstance, two bad actors are using one another for their own purposes rather than working for the interests of the people in their respective societies.
Trump uses Israel to court American evangelicals to stay in office and remain safe from indictment, while Netanyahu uses Trump to court Israeli fundamentalists and other right-wing Israeli parties for the same reasons.
Yes, it’s complicated.
Speaking for no one but myself, I don’t care to be used as a prop by a con-man-in-chief who thinks that some of the low-life Nazis in Charlottesville were very fine people.
Neither do I think that Israel exists to fulfill a Christian sect’s theology.
Rather, we should all concentrate on what is true, what represents justice and what protects the democracy that makes us all safe and able to live together.
David S. Glosser was born and raised in Johnstown, and is a descendant of the Glosser Brothers Department Store family. He resides in Yardley, Bucks County.
