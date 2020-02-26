David Christy

Have you ever heard of the expression that a business is only as strong as its weakest link?
That weakest link almost always refers to people.
We are people, each of us.
Since I’ve written on this subject more than a handful of times in the past, it bears touching on again, because people are the weakest link in any nation, and we have a lot of weak links.
What has been referred to as the novel coronavirus, now being called COVID-19, is wreaking havoc in China and is spilling out in many other nations, as the ease of travel (see jets and cruise ships) have people the world over connected as never before.
Yet, we – and I’m pointing a finger at Americans in particular – are sadly and maddeningly and woefully indifferent about disease.
And in fact, Americans are all of those same adverbs apathetic about history in general.
I saw a figure released from a study on Holocaust Remembrance Day of the fact a growing number of Americans either don’t have knowledge of the systematic extermination of people the fascist Nazis and Adolph Hitler viewed as inferior, or they aren’t sure they know about the Holocaust.
How can you not know that far-right-wing ideology is responsible during the Second World War of killing in extermination camps and just by rounding up and shooting 6 million Jews, 5.7 million Russian civilians, 3.3 million Soviet prisoners of war, 3 million Poles, 600,000 Serbs, 270,000 disabled people, half a million Romani, 200,000 Freemasons, 25,000 Slavs and about 30,000 Spaniards, homosexuals and Jehovah’s Witnesses?
How do you ignore those staggering numbers?
Or, better said, how do you forget that this happened, or simply wish to not learn about it?
A people who ignore history or forget it are doomed to repeat the mistakes of history.
That’s a theory bandied about for many, many decades.
History repeats itself, in fact – not theory.
As people who experienced first-hand the results of the Holocaust pass on, the knowledge they carried with them goes to the grave with them.
It’s no different with great disease pandemics we have seen over recorded history.
Today, Americans have become blasé about disease.
As people die that experienced first-hand deadly diseases such as smallpox, polio, typhoid fever, malaria, cholera and tuberculosis – to name just a few – Americans of all social and political beliefs get out-of-sight, out-of-mind syndrome as I call it.
The advent of better health care and advances in medicine have helped control or eradicate many of mankind’s worst diseases such as smallpox, which killed more people across the earth in its history than any other disease.
We get complacent, we see the increasing anti-vaccination movement in this country, founded not only on false information, but out-and-out recklessness – a significant weak link.
The generation of our grandparents and great-grandparents who saw the devastation caused by the so-called Spanish Flu – plain old influenza – that killed as many as 675,000 Americans and 50 million total at the end of World War I in two worldwide pandemic waves, is long gone or now centenarians.
The first-hand knowledge of how devastating disease can be on a nation has virtually disappeared.
The 10 most deadly disease epidemics in recorded history are almost all estimates, since counting the dead from disease has never been an exact science.
Just look at the headlines today about the new COVID-19.
It’s difficult to keep track who has it and who has died because we are in the midst of trying to figure it out and keep it from spreading.
The top 10 in history include 36 million deaths from HIV/AIDS; 1 million from the Hong Kong Flu pandemic in 1968; 2 million dead of Asian Flu in the 1950s; 50 million dead from Spanish Flu in 1918-19; some 800,000 dead in 1910-11 in the Sixth Cholera Pandemic; 1 million in 1889-90 from influenza; 1 million in the Third Cholera Pandemic of 1852-60; 200 million dead in the Black Death of 1346-53; 25 million dead in the Plague of Justinian in 541-42 AD; and 5 million in the Antonine Plague of 165 AD.
Here’s the rub in all the vast numbers of people who died of disease and not from the devastation of wars, which seem to get all the headlines – if you didn’t experience it, you tend to forget it or ignore it.
It may be the greatest of human failings.
It’s not pleasant to think about, so we put it out of our minds, or make excuses for not making disease our priority.
If you could get an inoculation today that kept you from dying tomorrow, wouldn’t you avail yourself of that gift?
For an increasingly indifferent population, the word is “nope.”
