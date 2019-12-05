David Christy

If you have worked in a newsroom – and I’m assuming the vast majority of you haven’t – you’ll frequently hear news people sneezing.
It goes with the territory.
High-speed presses put paper dust particles into the air, and ours runs a bunch, so an outbreak of sneezing, particularly in the evenings around here when the press is whirring, is common.
So, why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes?
Sometimes you’ll hear it from several people, sometimes complete silence.
Silence probably because they are getting ready to sneeze.
Or, if you’re old school, gesundheit, which means good health to you, and derives from German and Yiddish.
See, you can learn a tidbit of history even from something as mundane as a sneeze.
Most times you will hear “bless you,” or “God bless you” after a thousand tiny droplets that compose a sneeze are expelled from your sinuses at approximately 100 mph.
And, each puts about 100,000 germs into the air.
Yikes!
The most popular theory for the sneeze retort of “bless you” is that it originated in Rome when the bubonic plague was ravaging Europe.
Sneezing was one the plague’s main symptoms, and it is believed that Pope Gregory I suggested that a tiny prayer – in the form of saying, “God bless you” after a sneeze – would protect the person from death.
Sounds superstitious, but was somewhat practical.
Ever throw salt over your shoulder?
Well, that old superstition comes to us from long ago.
You spill salt, and you throw it over your shoulder. You’ve seen it done by your grandma and possibly did it yourself on occasion – unless you’re at a nice restaurant and you don’t want to spray the lady at the table next to you with white granules.
Ever watch Rachael Ray on her cooking show and see her constantly tossing salt over her shoulder?
According to superstition, spilling salt is bad luck and throwing a pinch over your shoulder reverses that bad luck. Typically, it’s thrown over the left shoulder. We don’t know exactly when this tradition began, but there are a few explanations about why spilled salt is bad luck.
Take a close look at Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper.” You may note that Judas Iscariot knocked over the salt with his elbow.
From the Bible, because Judas betrayed Jesus Christ, people began associating salt with lies and disloyalty – even though it was a superstition long before Leonardo da Vinci’s painting.
Why toss it over the left side? Christian belief held that the devil hangs around behind your left shoulder, waiting to take advantage of you.
If you spill salt, the devil sees it as an invitation to step in and do evil. Throwing it over your shoulder into his face blinds him and renders him helpless.
Our forebears were nothing if they were not superstitious.
And yet, many or even most of us either consciously or unconsciously follow many superstitious traditions.
Here’s a good one: In ancient Greece, catoptromancy was the act of looking into a mirror to predict the future by analyzing someone’s reflection and a distorted reflection was not good.
When the Romans introduced the idea that people have seven-year alternating cycles of health and sickness, the modern superstition was born. Thus, breaking a mirror was seven years bad luck.
That superstition still lives with us today.
How about hanging a horseshoe on your front door for good luck?
This comes to us from the Middle Ages (a treasure trove of superstitious origins) because people thought witches feared horses and shied away from any sign of them.
Christians weren’t the only people who believed in superstitions.
The ancient Celts fervently believed that a four-leaf clover was a powerful object and that it could be employed to ward off evil.
I’m not a Celt, even if some of my forebears were, but I spent many hours as a kid combing through our front yard for a four-leaf clover.
Never found one either.
How about wishing on a falling star?
This comes to us from Greek astronomer, astrologer and mathematician Ptolemy in the first century A.D. He theorized that shooting stars resulted from gods peering down on Earth.
For obscure superstitions, there’s the one about putting a hat on a bed being bad luck.
Some cultures believe bad spirits live in people’s hair and, by the transitive property, live in their hats as well.
One of the most bizarre superstitions is a bird pooping on your head gives you luck.
Really?
This comes from the idea that if you have bad fortune, the tide will soon turn in your favor.
Oh, good. My car windshield is in for some very good fortune!
I’m not superstitious, mind you … I’m just plain old stitious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.