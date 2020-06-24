Curt Davis

Anyone who knows me will attest that I am not quick to anger. I usually stop and contemplate before responding on issues and statements that do not align with my opinion or knowledge base.
However, the weekend of June 19 was more than I could take. So I decided to vent by putting my ire into words and sharing with those who are also frustrated with the state of our country and our democracy.
Upon waking, I was greeted by the fact that COVID-19 was spiking in a number of states that had decided to open early. Fortunately our state was not spiking, so I put on my mask to make a few stops.
To my surprise, about half of the people entering retail businesses were wearing masks as required by the state guidelines. (I won’t even go into any major rally issues).
Then I read in The Hill, a conservative news media source, that the Voice of America director had been replaced by President Donald Trump with a Steve Bannon-selected appointee from Breitbart news. The new director immediately replaced the staff to be more in line with Trump and Bannon’s views of the world and to podcast their version of events in the U.S.
For those of you not familiar with VOA, it was started in 1942 to offset Nazi propaganda around the world. Since that time, it has been a valued source of objective news on world events for countries unable to count on state-controlled media.
Then I picked up The New York Times to find that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had dispatched drones, helicopters and airplanes to monitor and record Black Lives Matter protests in 15 U.S. cities. And even more disturbing, they placed the digital feed onto a government network accessible to all other agencies – federal, state and local – for any future investigations.
If this doesn’t make you angry, then you need to do some reading on tyranny and how dictators control their countries.
After a restless night of sleep, what should I awake to but a Reuter’s report that the attorney general of the U.S., who took an oath to defend the Constitution and our democracy, had fired the top attorney of the Southern District of New York by a public announcement, because he was not happy with his investigations that could be embarrassing to the president. (How did that work out for Nixon?)
How many IGs and DOJ officials must be fired to be considered a massacre? Or is that why they spread it out over months?
The next Reuter’s article didn’t do anything to improve my mood. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was accusing the U.N. of hypocrisy after condemning the U.S. for police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The vote of condemnation was 47 to 0.
You would think this would tell a statesman that our status in the world needed some work. But no, Pompeo chose to say they should be condemning China, Venezuela and Cuba. I guess he forgot that Trump had approved of China placing Muslim protesters into concentration camps in Hong Kong.
Kind of reminded me of when you were reprimanded as a child, and responded, “well, Johnny did it, too.”
I can only hope that we all take a hard look at where we are and where we want to be as a democratic society.
A number of enlightened Republicans have come to realize that we can disagree on some issues, but not on the basic principle of a government based on checks and balances and three equal branches of government as defined in the Constitution.
The headlines of the future will be determined by our actions today and in the near future. Voting is a right guaranteed to all by the Constitution and should in no way be abridged or denied by those in power.
Republicans, where do you stand? Our “experiment” is in the balance.
Curt Davis is a retired educator and former Johnstown city manager.
