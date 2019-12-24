Craig Saylor

December, almost uniquely, brings thoughts of the past and, itself, is a time for making memories, which will be remembered far into the future.
Special, though, is how the feeling of loss can manifest in the cold winter months; sitting at the table on Christmas Eve, wholly enveloped in the warm embrace of friends and family, eager to devour the meal in front of you, it can be hard to ignore the faces no longer there – the voices no longer humming in the air.
This year, our family lost a mother and grandmother, and at this time of the year, I can’t help but reflect on the feeling surrounding her loss.
I can’t help but reflect on the daily visits I had with her.
We’d talk about the going’s-on at church, the stupidity of politics, friends, family, and all the rest. This all, of course, was on hold until a cup of tea was offered to me.
While I’ve always tended to be a coffee drinker, I preferred tea in those moments.
My mother’s decline, in the nature of modern medicine, was a slow process over a period of several months.
Over this period, there were emergency department visits, the use of outpatient services, physician office visits, etc. – the whole range of health care services were used over this time. While the doctors, nurses, support staff, etc. were of the utmost quality – kind, caring, and professional in their work – there were complications present in the final months of my mothers life, not due to the professionals tasked with delivering her care, but with the insurance companies tasked to pay for it. Confusions related to acute care plagued the final months of my mother’s life, not only casting her care into a state of precarity, it being victim to the negotiations of insurance, but also, as a result, adding an extra layer of confusion to the experience of myself and my family.
Care location, such as Long Term Acute care, especially in our senior population, should be a decision made by physicians and patients; it should not be a decision sculpted by the insurance companies.
My own experience in health care, professional and otherwise, has created a critical creature. But when I come to reflect on my experiences inside the hospitals – with the nurses, doctors, support staff, etc. – I can say with all sincerity thank you. Thank you for the relentless quality of your care and your endless dedication to the task of providing quality medical care to those who need it.
My sadness comes from the reality that, within our current system, access to these services – to these wonderful professionals and our world-class health care facilities – is complicated by the current state of bureaucracy and is made confusing or unaffordable by our current health care system.
This system shouldn’t be anyone’s cup of tea.
