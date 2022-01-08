William Lloyd

Primary elections are both a cause of political polarization and a possible remedy for it.
Just 30 years ago, many Americans proudly declared that “I vote the candidate, not the party.” Today, however, partisan loyalty has become so intense that few candidates for even county or municipal office can win if their party is in the minority.
To make the problem worse, partisan gerrymandering has helped reduce the number of races for the U.S. House of Representatives (from about 130 in the 1950s to fewer than 50 today) in which both parties have a realistic chance to win.
When an elected official is safe from defeat by the opposite party, the primary election is the only opportunity to hold that elected official accountable.
Unfortunately, because committed partisans are the most likely voters in a primary, an elected official from the majority party has every incentive to take positions favored by the activist base of that party.
Consequently, Republicans serving U.S. House districts dominated by former President Donald Trump are likely to toe the Trump line and Democrats serving districts dominated by progressives are likely to toe the progressive line.
The U.S. Constitution requires the reapportionment of House districts after each census to reflect population changes during the previous 10 years. As expected, GOP- controlled states promptly adopted new House maps giving Republicans the potential advantage for the next 10 years. Not surprisingly, Democratic-controlled states are now aggressively trying to gerrymander their own states to cut into that GOP edge.
At the moment, each party holds nine of Pennsylvania’s 18 U.S. House seats. The outcome of our state’s reapportionment is unpredictable because we will be losing one of those 18 seats and because power in Harrisburg is divided between a Republican legislature and a Democratic governor.
Nevertheless, regardless of the outcome in Pennsylvania, Republicans are optimistic about winning control of the U.S. House this fall because of President Joe Biden’s sagging poll numbers.
In contrast, control of the U.S. Senate is a jump ball and may ultimately depend on who wins the seat being vacated by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The Democrats appear headed for a hotly-contested primary, but the Republican nomination will likely turn on which candidate wins the endorsement of Donald Trump and Fox News.
A Republican takeover of one or both houses will kill the Biden agenda. However, because there will be a Democrat in the White House at least until Jan. 20, 2025, the two parties will be forced to work together on “routine” matters such as passing the annual budget or raising the debt ceiling.
Furthermore, if they are serious about rolling back COVID mandates and attacking inflation, Republicans will have to bargain with a Democratic president.
There are already signs that compromise will become even more difficult next year than it is now. For example, Trump has forced several independent-minded Republicans to abandon reelection because they voted to impeach him; their replacements are likely to be highly-partisan supporters of his “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
At the same time, because the Democrats most likely to lose their seats to Republicans are moderates, a bigger percentage of the Democrats in the new Congress will be hardline progressives.
In addition, although Republican local officials across the country have generally applauded Biden’s infrastructure bill (that became law only because of significant Republican support in both the Senate and the House), Trump has denounced the legislation and the Republicans who voted for it.
His opposition may actually be enough to defeat some of those Republicans in their primaries.
Trump has also attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the other Senate Republicans who supported parliamentary maneuvers enabling Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.
In view of the fact that the national debt grew by nearly 40% during the four years Trump and congressional Republicans were in charge, it is hypocritical for Trump to insist now that Republicans should have forced Democrats to make policy concessions or budget cuts in exchange for avoiding a default. In any event, most thoughtful critics of red ink recognize that avoiding a debt ceiling increase by making draconian cuts in government spending would wreck the economy.
Regardless of how the boundaries are ultimately drawn, Republicans will likely represent our region in the U.S. House. Nevertheless, traditional Republicans could strike a blow against polarization by challenging the incumbent Trumpster congressmen in the primary. Even though the incumbents would probably prevail, a challenge could at least force them closer to the middle.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
