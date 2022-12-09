William Lloyd

Republicans promised midterm voters progress in the battles against inflation, crime and illegal immigration. The GOP must produce.
Although the expected “red wave” failed to materialize, the Republicans will have the House majority beginning next month, and will have more than enough votes in the Senate to kill Democratic initiatives with a filibuster. That means that Republicans will share responsibility for governing the country and will no longer be able to foist all of the blame for our problems onto President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.
It is true that Republicans will not have the votes to enact major legislation, but they will have the leverage to force Biden and centrist Democrats to compromise. Therefore, the GOP’s choice will be between using gridlock as a tool to fire up the partisan activists for 2024 or making tangible progress on problems affecting everyday Americans.
The GOP’s first priority should be fighting inflation.
According to Congressional Republicans, the solution is to increase domestic production of oil and natural gas and to cut federal spending.
Unfortunately, in view of the length of time required to arrange financing and obtain permits, it is doubtful that authorizing more drilling offshore and on federal land would lower energy prices any time soon. However, Biden and key Senate Democrats do appear open to streamlining the permitting process.
Congressional Republicans are correct that the long-term growth in the national debt is unsustainable, but the fault does not lie exclusively with Democrats. For example, Democratic President Bill Clinton left office with a budget surplus, but tax cuts under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump produced a torrent of red ink. In fact, the national debt grew by nearly 40% during Trump’s four years in office.
Although Republicans will demand cuts in federal spending, getting support from Biden and Congressional Democrats will likely require GOP agreement to close some tax loopholes and to allow the IRS to target those wealthy Americans who are not paying the taxes they already owe.
Interestingly, the actual effect of achievable spending cuts on inflation is debatable.
After all, the national debt increased steadily for almost 20 years before COVID-19, but inflation remained relatively low. That said, even a modest reduction in the amount of money the federal government borrows would be a step in the right direction because it would at least lower how much the government must spend on interest.
Congressional Republicans are also correct that Social Security and Medicare are the country’s biggest long-term fiscal challenges. Without changes, the government will not have enough money to pay full Social Security benefits beginning sometime in the next decade. Funding for the current level of Medicare benefits will fall short even earlier. However, the GOP’s plan to insist on Social Security and Medicare cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling is probably a political loser. For example, after Congressional Republicans threatened to default on the nation’s debt in 2011, they lost both the White House and the Senate in 2012.
As President Ronald Reagan proved, a strategy that might succeed in stabilizing Social Security and Medicare would be formation of a bipartisan commission to propose both cuts in benefits for future retirees and tax increases on high-end earners. In addition, Republicans could help rein in future Medicare costs simply by dropping their plan to repeal the new law that permits Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices.
The GOP’s second priority should be reducing violent crime. Congressional Republicans could likely win Democratic support for increased federal aid to help municipalities hire more police officers.
Furthermore, there might be bipartisan support for conditioning receipt of federal money for law enforcement on more aggressive prosecution of those criminals who violate the gun laws that are already on the books.
The GOP’s third priority should be reversing the increase in illegal immigration. Notably, however, the harsh family separation strategy tried by the Trump administration drew such widespread rebuke that Trump himself decided to drop it. Furthermore, Trump’s legal argument that stopping the spread of COVID-19 justifies turning back immigrants will be difficult to defend if Republicans succeed in eliminating COVID-19 restrictions on almost everyone else.
Although passing comprehensive immigration reform is unlikely in a closely-divided Congress, increased funding for border patrol agents and immigration judges would be both helpful and potentially achievable.
In the final analysis, investigations and impeachment may excite the GOP’s most loyal supporters in 2024, but the swing voters who will likely decide the election are expecting more than that.
