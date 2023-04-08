William Lloyd

Although some congressional Republicans criticize President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help Ukraine, the party’s leading presidential contenders believe Biden has done too much.
From the beginning of Russia’s 2022 invasion, former President Donald Trump has spoken admiringly of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy. In recent weeks, Trump predicted that Putin will succeed in capturing all of Ukraine. Furthermore, Trump has disparaged NATO, as he periodically did during his four years in office.
For his part, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Putin a war criminal, but he also told Tucker Carlson of Fox News that Russia’s seizure of parts of Ukraine is a “territorial dispute” and is not a “vital” interest of the United States.
In contrast to Trump and DeSantis, most of the other likely GOP presidential candidates have lined up with the hawkish wing of the GOP.
For example, former Vice President Mike Pence told Carlson that “there is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party.”
Pence added that “if Putin is not stopped and the sovereign nation of Ukraine is not restored quickly, he will continue to move toward our NATO allies, and America would then be called upon to send our own.”
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have expressed opinions similar to Pence’s.
The divisions among Republican political leaders mirror public opinion. For example, 49% of adults told pollsters for NBC News that Congress should provide more funding and weapons for Ukraine, while 47% told pollsters the opposite.
As we should have learned from our wars in Vietnam, Iran and Afghanistan, successful involvement in an armed conflict overseas requires both a political consensus that the U.S. has a vital interest in the outcome and a clear-eyed understanding of the potential cost of protecting that interest.
As the nominal leader of the GOP, Trump has considerable influence. Therefore, it is not surprising that a vocal minority of congressional Republicans echoes Trump’s views, thereby creating doubt about whether Congress will have the votes to approve additional aid for Ukraine.
The former president is correct that our NATO allies have more at stake in the war in Ukraine than the U.S. does.
He is also correct that some of our NATO allies do not spend as much on their own defense as they could and should. However, Trump is underestimating the contribution that many NATO countries are making to our collective defense by phasing out reliance on Russian oil and gas, thereby suffering higher inflation than we are.
DeSantis’ characterization of the war as a territorial dispute is like minimizing a Mexican invasion of the U.S. on the grounds that the American southwest was once part of Mexico. That is a strange position for a politician who views protecting our southern border as a top priority.
It is fair to question the wisdom of past decisions to expand NATO into countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. However, Pence and the other GOP hawks are correct that a Russian victory in Ukraine would inevitably tempt Putin to invade other former Soviet countries.
Because of our treaty obligations under NATO, the U.S. would then be faced with a stark choice: either send our own troops to repel a Russian invasion of those countries or unravel the system of alliances that has prevented a world war since 1945.
Although they disagree over Ukraine, Republicans are generally united in support of Taiwan. However, if the U.S. does not honor its commitments in Europe, China will doubt that the U.S. would come to the defense of Taiwan, thereby increasing the likelihood of a Chinese invasion.
Because of U.S. defense commitments, it has been unnecessary for Germany and Japan to pay the domestic political price to reemerge as military superpowers. However, because of doubts about the U.S., the two World War II allies are increasing their defense spending.
If the GOP embraces the views of Trump and DeSantis, the two countries will likely accelerate the expansion of their military capabilities rather than risk domination by Russia or China. That may not be threatening to the U.S. in the short run or even in the medium run, but history shows the danger in the long run.
Admittedly, Ukrainians are not saints. Their war aims may not be realistic. Our commitment should not be a blank check.
Nevertheless, fawning over Putin and treating the war as a simple territorial dispute should be off the table.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
