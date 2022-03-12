William Lloyd

Regardless of the outcome of the November election, opponents of COVID-19 vaccination have already won.
For weeks, Democratic governors and mayors have been rolling back mask mandates and limits on participation by the unvaccinated in public gatherings. That is a sure sign that the politics have turned decisively in favor of those advocating being “done with COVID-19.” Whatever other skills they may lack, successful politicians know how to read public opinion.
Although many vaccine resisters and some high-profile Republicans have vilified our leading public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his colleagues have made their decisions in good faith and with the goal of saving as many lives as possible. These officials have not always been right, but they have done their best. They deserve our thanks, not our scorn.
In an ideal world, leaders of both parties would cooperate in fighting a pandemic without reflexively seeking a partisan advantage. Perhaps COVID-19 policymaking in the U.S. would have been closer to the ideal if the pandemic had occurred any year other than 2020, when we already were in the midst of a contentious presidential campaign.
Although his initial support of a partial lockdown and his commitment to the development of vaccines were commendable, former President Donald Trump politicized COVID-19 by predicting that it would magically disappear, by promoting dubious “cures,” and by denigrating mask wearing. As a result, Americans who were already pro-Trump lined up on one side of virtually every COVID-19 debate while those who were already anti-Trump lined up on the opposite side.
Ironically, Trump might still have been able to win reelection if he had reacted to his own hospitalization for COVID-19 by publicly acknowledging the seriousness of the virus and admitting that he had benefited from treatments to which most other Americans lacked access. Instead, he doubled down on the message that we could fight off COVID-19 just by being “tough.”
At the same time, he intentionally undermined simple mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing.
Although many factors enabled Joe Biden to win the presidency, a key was the sense among enough Republicans and Independents that Biden would do a better job of guiding the country through the pandemic than Trump would.
In retrospect, Biden’s initial optimism and his premature declaration of victory over COVID-19 in early summer 2021 were based on the assumption that an overwhelming majority of Americans would get vaccinated.
However, because of political polarization, that assumption proved wrong.
Admittedly, the U.S. is not the only country in which there has been vehement opposition to COVID-19 mandates. However, by fully vaccinating only about two-thirds of the eligible population, our vaccination rate is among the lowest of the major economic powers and our death rate is among the highest.
The U.S. is approaching one million COVID-related deaths. Unvaccinated American adults are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than are vaccinated American adults.
Nevertheless, new vaccinations have practically ground to a halt. At a time when Ukrainians are dying to resist a Russian invasion, Americans are dying because they are unwilling to get a shot.
As a matter of constitutional law, primary responsibility for dealing with public health emergencies rests with state governments rather than with the federal government.
Furthermore, in those situations in which the federal government does have the power to act, the ability of the president to set policy generally cannot exceed the specific authorization provided by Congress.
Biden pushed an aggressive interpretation of presidential authority under existing statutes in an effort to impose a vaccine or testing mandate on workers in larger companies, but the Supreme Court shot him down. Although, the court left open the possibility that Congress could pass a law imposing such a mandate, there is no chance that our closely-divided Congress will do that.
Even without a government mandate, businesses could minimize sharp fluctuations in worker availability and slow the increase in their health insurance costs by requiring employees to be vaccinated or, in the alternative, providing incentives for vaccination.
However, most employers are unlikely to pursue such a strategy in the face of vocal opposition.
Thankfully, the waves triggered by the Delta and Omicron variants are receding.
Unfortunately, the many Americans who remain unvaccinated provide a breeding ground for new variants that could overcome the effectiveness of the vaccines in the future.
Mandate opponents demanded the freedom to risk death. Now that they have won, we are all on our own.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
