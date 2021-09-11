William Lloyd

We should not allow vaccination resisters to condemn our country to a perpetual COVID-19 nightmare.
Although “liberty” is one of the founding principles of our nation, those who cite that point as justification for refusing to get vaccinated or to wear a mask (and the politicians and media loudmouths who encourage that resistance) are stealing “liberty” from the rest of us.
In late spring and early summer, it appeared that the vaccines would soon put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror. We joyfully removed our masks, confidently returned to restaurants and public gatherings, and celebrated the recovering economy. But our optimism was premature.
As the vaccination rate slowed dramatically, the Delta variant fueled a new wave of COVID, primarily among the unvaccinated. Because of this surge, it will now take a major boost in the vaccination rate this fall for the country to return to “normal” by next spring.
Although the Delta variant has had the greatest impact in states with low vaccination rates, our region remains a prime target because our vaccination rate is well below the national and statewide averages.
Our region is already witnessing fights over mask mandates in colleges and public schools, but we could largely avoid that conflict if all adults and teenagers would simply take advantage of the vaccines.
Some resisters have an honest concern about vaccine safety, but more than 650,000 Americans have already died from COVID, not from the vaccines. Considering that hundreds of millions have been vaccinated worldwide, the risk from the vaccines appears no worse than from the prescriptions we take each day despite labels warning of possible side effects.
Other resisters believe the country is overreacting, in that fewer than 15% of Americans have been infected by COVID so far. However, the Delta variant is striking many young and otherwise healthy Americans who previously thought they were safe. Given the unpredictability of who will be infected, vaccination is the easy way to reduce the possibility of becoming one of the unlucky.
Unfortunately, there also are resisters motivated by a desire to deny President Joe Biden a “victory.” It is remarkable that Americans are willing to endanger their own lives (and the lives of their families, friends and co-workers) in the hopes of influencing a mid-term election that is nearly 14 months away and a presidential election that is nearly 38 months away. Furthermore, it is amazing that some resisters are willing to pay for counterfeit vaccination cards rather than to take the shots for free.
Ironically, the anti-Biden resisters are besmirching the legacy of former President Donald Trump (whose commitment helped make the vaccines possible) and potentially hurting Trump’s chances to win the presidency in 2024.
It is tempting just to let unvaccinated Americans risk dying from COVID, if that is their choice. However, giving in to that urge could backfire.
First, the more people who remain unvaccinated, the more fertile the breeding ground for new variants that might overwhelm the protection afforded to the rest of us by the current vaccines.
Second, vaccines are not yet available for children under 12.
Third, although the vaccines have been very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death, they are not full-proof and may become less effective over time.
Fourth, treating COVID victims increases health care costs. That means higher premiums for private insurance and Medicare and pressure to raise the Medicare payroll tax.
In addition, those COVID patients who do not have Medicare or adequate private insurance typically rely on government-funded Medical Assistance to cover their expenses, thereby directly increasing the burden on taxpayers.
The federal government may not have the authority to mandate COVID vaccinations for all eligible Americans, but Biden’s decision to require members of the armed forces to be vaccinated and federal employees either to be vaccinated or routinely tested is a step in the right direction.
Although most state and local government officials lack the political courage to mandate vaccinations across the board, the decisions by some of them to impose vaccine or testing requirements on their own employees should help.
It is also a positive sign that a growing number of business leaders have determined that requiring customers and employees to take the shots or wear masks is better for the bottom line than risking another lockdown.
We are all in this together.
Those who object to the COVID vaccination may be vocal, but they do not have the right to maximize their “liberty” at the expense of the rest of us.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
