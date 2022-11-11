William Lloyd

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear oral argument in an appeal that could inject steroids into the public’s lack of faith in the political process.
The appeal is a Republican attempt to reverse a decision of the North Carolina Supreme Court that threw out a congressional reapportionment plan as illegal partisan gerrymandering under that state’s constitution.
A decision in favor of the GOP would remove one of the last checks on partisan map-drawing. More alarmingly, it would breathe new life into the “independent state legislature theory” advanced by allies of President Donald Trump as the legal basis for Republican legislators to award their state’s 2020 electoral votes to Trump, even though Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote.
The U.S. Constitution provides that “[t]he Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.”
For more than 200 years, it has been generally understood that when legislatures are making rules for federal elections pursuant to this clause, they are required to follow their state’s normal legislative process, usually including a possible gubernatorial veto and review by state courts.
In contrast, the “independent state legislature theory” advocated by North Carolina Republicans posits that the failure of the U.S. Constitution to mention any role for governors and state courts means that legislatures are free to reapportion their state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives without the checks and balances usually applicable to legislative action.
Although the pending appeal directly involves only North Carolina, a GOP victory would set a precedent for the other 49 states. Because they recognize the stakes for our state, Republican legislators from Pennsylvania have filed a brief in support of their North Carolina GOP counterparts.
Following the 2010 census, Pennsylvania’s Republican governor and GOP-controlled legislature pushed through a reapportionment map that consistently enabled Republican candidates to win 13 of our state’s 18 seats in the U.S. House despite winning just over half of the votes in all 18 districts combined. However, prior to the 2018 election, our state Supreme Court ruled that map to be a violation of the state Constitution and substituted a new one which enabled each party to win nine seats in 2018 and 2020.
Following the 2020 census, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed the congressional redistricting map passed by our Republican-controlled legislature. To break the deadlock, the state Supreme Court selected a map it considered to be better balanced between the parties than the one approved by legislators.
If the U.S. Supreme Court sides with North Carolina Republicans, Pennsylvania’s legislature may decide to redraw our state’s current congressional map prior to the 2024 election and will likely be able to enact maps after each future census without any checks by the governor or the state Supreme Court.
The GOP’s embrace of the “independent state legislature theory” is short-sighted.
For example, state appellate courts in New York and Maryland rejected partisan gerrymandering by Democratic-controlled legislatures that would have greatly benefitted Democratic congressional candidates in this year’s midterm election.
Therefore, if the U.S. Supreme Court sides with North Carolina Republicans, states in which Democrats control the legislature will likely abuse the redistricting process by making it harder for the GOP to win U.S. House seats in the future.
A GOP victory in the North Carolina case would also open the door for unilateral action by state legislatures controlled by one party to restrict who may vote and how they may cast their ballots in elections for president, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.
As threatening to fair elections as a Republican victory in the North Carolina case would be, the impact on the 2024 presidential election could be catastrophic.
The U.S. Constitution specifies that “[e]ach state shall appoint [that state’s electors], in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.”
If the Supreme Court decides that the Constitution’s specific reference to the state “legislature” in the clause applicable to federal election rules means that the legislature may act unilaterally in congressional reapportionment, the next logical step is for the court to hold that a legislature, acting alone, has the power to reject the will of the voters and award the state’s electoral votes to the candidate who actually lost.
If the legislatures in a handful of states successfully overturn the 2024 presidential election by awarding their state’s electoral votes to the candidate who lost the state’s popular vote, American democracy as we know it will be finished.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune- Democrat.
