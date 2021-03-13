William Lloyd

The lock-step opposition of Congressional Republicans to President Joe Biden’s COVID relief package betrayed the working class voters who are crucial to their party’s success at the polls.
The Biden plan will put money directly into the pockets of many Trump voters through a $1,400 payment for most middle and lower income Americans. The Biden plan will also provide additional tax breaks for families with children, continue funding for extra unemployment compensation benefits, and increase subsidies to buy health insurance.
As the GOP wanted, Biden could have reduced the size of his proposal and relied on Congress to provide additional funding if and when needed.
However, there was an eight-month gap between approval of the fourth COVID relief package (in April 2020) and approval of the fifth package (in late December). As a result, several programs to help the unemployed and small businesses temporarily expired or ran out of money.
Because of that experience and the razor-thin majorities in both houses of Congress, a similar gap in funding would have been likely if Biden had requested less money now and asked for additional relief if conditions warrant later this year.
Although they claim that Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan is too expensive, most Republican members of the House and Senate actually voted for nearly twice as much COVID-related spending when President Donald Trump was in office. Furthermore, they voted for Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax cut in 2017.
If the GOP’s current concern about adding to the national debt really is based on principle rather than on partisan politics, there is a simple solution: raise taxes on billionaires.
In the last year, the wealth of this country’s billionaires has grown by about $1.3 trillion (an increase of more than 40%). At the same time, many restaurants, bars and other small businesses have been forced to scale back or close altogether and millions have experienced unemployment.
With the economic well-being of so many Americans in jeopardy, we should expect those who are doing well to help those who are not.
The Biden plan aims to accelerate the economic recovery by speeding up the pace of vaccinations. If the economy does snap back quickly after most of us have been vaccinated (as Congressional Republicans predict), some of the money requested by Biden may no longer be needed. The problem is that no one knows what will happen to the recovery if premature repeal of mask mandates and easing of crowd restrictions trigger a surge in infections, if a significant number of people refuse to be vaccinated, or if the vaccines prove less effective (or even ineffective) against new variants of the virus.
In most cases, when unemployment goes up, income tax and sales tax collections decline, often forcing state and local governments to make budget cuts or increase tax rates. In this particular downturn, the virus has complicated matters by imposing new and unique expenses on most of those governments.
Although Congressional Republicans object to the amount of aid, the money in the Biden package should help state and local governments minimize tax increases and severe budget cuts.
There are legitimate arguments about whether some state and local governments will get too much federal help while others will get too little, but Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature was able to balance our state’s budget for the current fiscal year by relying on aid provided by the COVID relief enacted during the Trump administration. Similarly, the aid in the Biden package should make it easier for Republicans to meet their goal of balancing Pennsylvania’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year without a tax increase.
Despite opposing Biden’s plan, Republicans have been unrelenting in their demand that students from kindergarten through Grade 12 resume in-person classes immediately. Notwithstanding what the Republicans want the public to believe, the legal authority to order the full reopening of schools rests with state governments and local school boards and not with the president.
Nevertheless, the money for schools in the Biden plan will help implement his recommendations for how to return to normal operations safely and effectively. For example, the relief package will help school districts pay for measures to mitigate the spread of the virus (such as smaller classes, fewer students on each bus and upgraded ventilation systems) and for programs to help students catch up (such as tutors and summer school).
Admittedly, the Biden package is not perfect. However, in a time of crisis, we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.
