William Lloyd

Republicans are favored to win the 2022 midterm election, but their victory is far from guaranteed.
Americans want both the pandemic and inflation to be over, but it is questionable that a majority of them also want to give former President Donald Trump a head start on returning to the White House in 2024. Therefore, Republicans will likely do better next year by offering real solutions to the country’s problems without allowing Trump to force the party to embrace his “revenge” agenda as well.
History will not be on the Democrats’ side in 2022.
Although Joe Biden is president and his party narrowly controls the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the midterms were a disaster for Democrats when they last held the White House and both houses of Congress.
In President Bill Clinton’s first midterm (1994), Republicans rode the Contract with America to a 54-seat gain in the House (winning the majority for the first time in 42 years) and a nine-seat gain in the Senate (seizing control of that body as well).
In President Barack Obama’s first midterm (2010), Tea Party fervor propelled Republicans to a 63-seat pickup and a majority in the House. Notably, however, Republicans blew their chance to take the Senate majority because GOP voters in several states nominated Tea Party extremists over more mainstream candidates.
To win in 2022, Congressional Republicans will have to transition from simply opposing Biden’s agenda to offering constructive alternatives. They have yet to show that they are up to the task.
Although the Republicans will promise to control inflation, their only solution so far is opposition to government programs aimed at supplementing household incomes and helping Americans survive higher prices. The country does need a political party that is fiscally conservative and committed to reducing budget deficits. However, by joining with Trump to increase the national debt by nearly 40% in four years, Congressional Republicans have lost their credibility on the issue.
The GOP also will pledge to roll back COVID mandates. Vaccination greatly reduces a person’s risk of becoming infected, spreading the coronavirus to others, and dying. However, because vaccination is not full-proof, the Republicans’ strategy would give vaccine resisters more opportunities to infect, hospitalize and kill some of the rest of us. Furthermore, under the GOP’s approach, continued fear of COVID would keep a significant number of Americans from rejoining the work force and would slow the economic recovery by tamping down consumer spending in the leisure and hospitality industry.
Although Republicans are likely to oppose any new federal election laws, a GOP sweep of the Pennsylvania legislature and governor’s office would open the door for state Republicans to overturn the 2024 election results if the Democratic presidential candidate were to win the most votes in the Commonwealth.
Without Trump’s influence, the GOP platform would likely turn the page from the Jan. 6 insurrection when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory and when (only a few hours later) a majority of House Republicans still voted against certification. However, turning the page will be much harder if the GOP gives in to Trump’s demand to focus the midterm campaign on relitigating the 2020 election.
As is his right, Trump is endorsing primary election opponents against GOP House members who voted to impeach him, GOP senators who voted to convict him, and GOP representatives and senators who voted to certify Biden’s victory. In addition, the former president is endorsing state and local candidates for offices that oversee elections, but only if those candidates support his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Fortunately for Democrats, Trump is endangering GOP prospects for victory by threatening to tell his supporters to stay home in 2022 and 2024 if he decides the party’s leadership is not doing enough in his defense. Furthermore, he is reportedly toying with the idea of asking a Republican-controlled House to elect him as speaker. (The Constitution does not explicitly require the speaker to be a House member.) Trump as speaker would assure hyper-partisanship on even the most routine matters facing the country in the next two years and increase Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party.
In recent campaigns, GOP House candidates have challenged their Democratic opponents to promise to vote against Nancy Pelosi as speaker. To be consistent, every Republican House candidate in 2022 should inform us in advance if he or she intends to vote for Donald Trump as speaker.
William Lloyd, of Somerset, represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-98) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
