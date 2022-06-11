William Lloyd

How Pennsylvania uses its budget surplus could make it harder to win the fight against inflation.
Although the figures are not yet final, state tax collections are likely to exceed expectations by more than $5 billion by the end of the current budget year on June 30. In addition, the state has about $2.8 billion in savings from prior years’ surpluses and about $2.2 billion left from its share of federal COVID-19 relief money.
Gov. Tom Wolf and most legislative Democrats advocate using much of the surplus to increase education funding during the budget year beginning July 1. They also favor spending COVID-19 relief money to recruit and retain health care workers, assist small business, replenish funding for environmental and recreation programs and provide rent and mortgage rebates.
In contrast, legislative Republicans generally oppose significant spending increases.
Based on some economists’ prediction of a looming recession, Republicans caution that a downturn would likely reduce Pennsylvania’s tax revenues and could create pressure for draconian budget cuts, a tax increase, or both.
Although, the Republicans are casting themselves as fiscal conservatives, the more cynical view is that they hope to elect a new Republican governor in November and want him to be able to cut taxes. If there actually is a slowdown in his first two years in office, they at least want him to be able to avoid unpopular budget cuts. Nevertheless, regardless of their motivation, the Republicans’ warnings have merit.
Confronted by the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the Federal Reserve Board is raising interest rates and otherwise reducing the amount of money in the U.S. economy. The Fed hopes that the combined effect of increased borrowing costs and high prices will lead consumers to sacrifice some non-essential spending in order to afford groceries, gasoline and housing. Because the demand for non-essentials currently exceeds the available supply, the Fed expects that lowering that demand will cause prices to stabilize.
Despite disagreeing on the appropriate level of total state spending, both parties appear willing to use part of the surplus to ease the burden of inflation on Pennsylvania consumers. Unfortunately, two popular ideas on the table could do more harm than good.
First, the governor wants to make direct payments of up to $2,000 to households earning less than $80,000 annually. Second, top Republicans, including the GOP’s candidate for governor, want a temporary cut in the state’s gas tax. Enacting either proposal would help most of us avoid some of the cuts we would otherwise make in our non-essential spending. However, approving either one could also prolong inflation by making it harder for the Fed to slow down overall consumer spending.
There is a better alternative.
Instead of providing temporary short-term inflation relief for Pennsylvania residents, the governor and the legislature should make long-term investments in the state’s infrastructure.
Such a strategy would not only provide permanent improvements for all of us, but it would also defer spending a significant chunk of the state surplus until future years when the economy may have slowed down and be in need of a stimulus.
As one example, elected officials of both parties have repeatedly stressed the importance of extending high-speed broadband service to all rural businesses and residences.
Although the federal bipartisan infrastructure law will help considerably, that money is likely to fall short of what ultimately will be needed.
Therefore, allocating a significant portion of the state surplus to high-speed broadband deployment would improve the chances that the job will be completed within a few years.
As another example, even if prices at the pump decline significantly, it will be a long time before there is the political will to increase the state’s gas tax.
As a result, the principal source of state money for highway and bridge projects will sink even farther below the amount that is actually needed, and initiatives such as PennDOT’s unpopular plan to place tolls on major bridges will be even harder to resist.
Although the federal infrastructure law will provide an infusion of new money for highway and bridge projects, Pennsylvania will eventually need its own funds to match the available federal aid.
Therefore, dedicating part of this year’s surplus to help meet matching requirements in future years would improve the chances for projects such as completing Route 219 from Meyersdale to Maryland.
Most of us do not relish taking the bitter anti-inflation medicine the Fed is prescribing, but our elected officials will do us no favors by helping us postpone the inevitable.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.