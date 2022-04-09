William Lloyd

It is impossible to watch the death and destruction in Ukraine without wondering if we could do more to tilt the balance against the Russians without triggering World War III.
To be successful, a more aggressive U.S. strategy would require President Joe Biden, Congress, and the public all to buy in. In contrast, Vladimir Putin apparently has the power to decide on his own to start a war, clamp down on media reporting and imprison dissenters.
The prevailing view among GOP politicians is that Biden’s weakness both invited Putin’s invasion and is responsible for prolonging it. Strangely, despite the fact that they regularly characterize Biden as an incompetent old man, many of these same Republicans seem willing for him to escalate U.S. involvement unilaterally.
The framers of our Constitution put limits on the power of the president in military matters because they knew that monarchs had too often committed their countries to war without sufficient regard to the cost in lives and taxes.
Consequently, although the president functions as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Congress bears responsibility for declaring war and for deciding how much money to spend on defense.
Although the president decides which foreign governments receive formal diplomatic recognition and negotiates treaties with other nations, the Senate is responsible for confirming or rejecting ambassadors nominated by the president and for ratifying or blocking treaties the president submits for approval.
From the early days of our republic, presidents have taken advantage of constitutional ambiguities to avoid seeking a Congressional declaration of war.
For example, presidents have routinely argued that a particular military action was within the president’s power as commander-in-chief because it amounted to self- defense or was authorized by either previously-approved legislation or a previously- ratified treaty.
Such legal hair-splitting has become the norm since the end of World War II as Americans have fought and died in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan without formal declarations of war.
As a practical matter, a president must be able to engage in self-defense without convening Congress if nuclear bombs are already on the way to our homeland; if we are already under cyber-attack; or if our troops are the target of chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, even when it has had the time and opportunity to act, Congress has often chosen to pass the buck.
Former President Barack Obama continues to receive criticism for failing to bomb Syria after that country crossed his declared “red line” by using chemical weapons.
However, it is often forgotten that Obama actually asked the Republican-controlled Congress to endorse air strikes, but Congress declined to act.
Republicans correctly point out that Putin did not invade Ukraine when former President Donald Trump was in office. However, they conveniently overlook the fact that Putin likely concluded an invasion was unnecessary because Trump was not only suggesting that the U.S. might withdraw from NATO but was also conditioning delivery of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine on that country’s willingness to help Trump defeat Biden in 2020.
Furthermore, even if Biden wanted to be tougher, his options are limited. There is no evidence that Americans support sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, resuming the draft or increasing taxes to fund additional defense spending.
Despite the lackluster performance of its military, Russia still has the ability to incinerate much of the U.S. with its nuclear weapons and to engage in cyber warfare against American banks, utilities and manufacturers in a way that would prevent anything close to normal life in the U.S.
In the short run, Americans do appear willing to pay higher prices at the pump in order to deprive Russia of revenues from selling oil to the U.S. However, the story would likely be different if gasoline stations had to close because Russia shut down pipelines in the U.S. as Russian “hackers” succeeded in doing last year.
In the 1950s, some of us had to duck under our classroom desks and stand against an interior wall with our hands covering our heads as practice for protecting ourselves in case of a Soviet air attack.
Some of us were glued to the early morning news reports in 1962 in fear that the deployment of Soviet missiles to Cuba would lead to nuclear war.
Some of us remember President Lyndon Johnson’s criticism of his 1964 Republican opponent, Sen. Barry Gold- water, for being too willing to use nuclear weapons.
We had thought those days were behind us, but Putin’s recklessness and unpredictability have brought the dangers front and center again.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
