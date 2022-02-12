William Lloyd

American democracy is under siege.
To appease Republicans who believe former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, numerous GOP-controlled states are making it more difficult for some groups supporting Democrats to vote, empowering highly-partisan state legislators to oust election officials and overturn election results. And gerrymandering U.S. House and state legislative districts to make it harder for Black and Hispanic candidates to win.
In response, Democrats proposed legislation both to establish national rules for federal elections and to facilitate challenges to election-related racial and ethnic discrimination.
Although a Senate Republican filibuster killed that effort, self-interest could motivate Republicans to support less far-reaching reforms.
At a minimum, there might be bipartisan agreement in Washington to amend the Electoral Count Act to make it crystal clear that, contrary to what Trump says, the vice president’s role in counting Electoral College votes is limited to presiding over a joint session of Congress and does not include the power to reject votes from any state.
In addition, there could be agreement to amend the Presidential Transition Act to assure that the post-election transfer of power can begin promptly.
Although Trump tried to exploit ambiguities in these two laws to keep Joe Biden from taking office, Republicans presumably understand that the tables could be turned if the GOP wins the White House in 2024 and needs the defeated Democrats to step aside.
Because of a standoff between the Republican-dominated legislature and the Democratic governor, Pennsylvania has not attracted as much national attention as Georgia, Arizona, Texas and Florida.
However, that is changing now that Commonwealth Court has voted 3-2 to declare Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law unconstitutional. Although that decision is on hold during an appeal to the state Supreme Court, the legal question is a close one.
As part of a 2019 package of changes in Pennsylvania’s election laws, the GOP-controlled legislature approved mail-in voting with nearly unanimous Republican support. According to the Commonwealth Court, the legislature should first have asked the voters to amend the state Constitution because the Constitution limits absentee voting to those Pennsylvanians who have work, religious or health-related reasons not to cast their ballots in person on Election Day.
Although Trump repeatedly attacked mail-in voting after it became clear that COVID-19 would prompt a significant percentage of voters to cast their 2020 ballots by mail, his allies failed to challenge the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s new law prior to Election Day.
Trump voters understandably became suspicious when the late returns made Biden president after the early returns showed Trump comfortably ahead. However, contrary to Trump’s claims, this turn of events was not fraud.
Rather, it occurred because Pennsylvania and a few other 2020 battleground states refused to allow election officials to prepare mail-in ballots to be counted at the same time in-person ballots were being counted. Trump led initially only because the votes of his supporters were disproportionately cast on Election Day and counted first while the votes of Biden supporters were disproportionately cast by mail and counted second.
After the 2020 election, Republicans finally launched legal challenges to the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law as part of Trump’s strategy to overturn Biden’s victory. However, courts rejected those challenges on the grounds that it would have been unfair to allow people to vote by mail, but then thrown out their votes when it was too late to cast ballots any other way.
The GOP’s attack on Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law and comparable voter suppression initiatives in other states are based on the questionable assumption that making it easier for people to vote will inevitably help Democrats and hurt Republicans. However, with Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law in effect for the same 2020 election Trump lost, Republicans increased their margin in the state House of Representatives, maintained their majority in the state Senate, reelected all nine of their incumbent U.S. representatives, and won two of three statewide offices.
Similarly in 2021, Pennsylvania Republicans won three of the four statewide judicial races on the ballot.
Our legislature is proposing that the voters decide if the state Constitution should be amended to require voter-ID.
Considering that about 1.38 million Republicans, Democrats, and Independents have already signed up to vote by mail in future elections, it would be politically prudent to give voters a similar opportunity to approve, or disapprove, mail-in voting if the Supreme Court sides with Commonwealth Court.
Small steps would not miraculously save democracy, but taking them would be better than doing nothing at all.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
