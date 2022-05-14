William Lloyd

GOP candidates in 2022 appear more intent on proving their loyalty to former President Donald Trump than on promoting solutions to the inflation problem confronting everyday Americans.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump loyalists attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory by invading the U.S. Capitol; threatening to hang Mike Pence; and endangering the lives of police officers, senators, representatives, Congressional staffers, reporters and visitors.
In a non-delusional political environment, punishing all of those responsible for an attempted coup would be the country’s top priority.
Instead, most elected Republicans are insisting that the voters should just move on. This GOP argument is rife with hypocrisy, in that the 2022 campaigns of most Republicans prominently endorse Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Nevertheless, with the inflation rate at a 40-year high, the stage is set for a GOP landslide this November. Unfortunately for the voters, most Republican candidates are not even trying to articulate a workable anti-inflation plan.
When COVID-19 caused business closures and job losses, both parties united to provide financial relief through deficit spending. Because of lockdowns and the health- related reluctance of some customers to resume their normal activities, those relief programs put more money into the hands of consumers than many were willing or able to spend at the time.
As part of his December 2020 relief package, Trump demanded that Congress provide $2,000 payments to most Americans. Although Senate Republicans successfully cut the amount to $600, Democrats subsequently included the remaining $1,400 advocated by Trump in their own 2021 relief package.
The Democrats’ decision may have unnecessarily increased the amount of money available for consumers to spend.
As COVID-19 receded and more consumers began spending the money they had received from the government, a shortage of workers, raw materials, manufactured goods and food choices caused demand to exceed supply. The result was significantly higher prices.
Post-pandemic inflation is not unique to the United States. Furthermore, many of the underlying causes are beyond the control of Biden, Congressional Democrats and their Republican critics. For example, COVID-19 lockdowns in China are likely to drive up prices for the goods and raw materials the U.S. imports from that country.
Similarly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to reduce the global supply of agricultural products, thereby pushing food prices higher.
The Federal Reserve is trying to tame inflation by raising interest rates and otherwise reducing the amount of money in the U.S. economy.
Although those steps are necessary, they will be a barrier to wage increases that help working class families close the gap between themselves and those above them on the income ladder. In addition, raising mortgage interest rates will likely slow new home construction, thereby prolonging the high demand for rental housing that has caused rent to surge.
Gas prices have become a lightning rod for unhappy American voters. Significantly, however, gas prices actually have shot up around the world because the price of crude oil is set by the global market.
The Republicans’ call for more drilling on public land and off-shore is a plausible medium to long-term solution, but U.S. oil companies are not using all of the permits and leases they already have and are not producing the maximum possible from existing wells.
Predictably, oil companies scaled back production when consumer demand collapsed in 2020 and have been fearful that the costs of rapidly boosting production could go unrecovered if another wave of COVID-19 or a possible recession were to drive demand down again.
The GOP’s traditional strategy is to fight inflation by cutting government spending.
However, voters should be skeptical. First, Republicans lost much of their credibility as fiscal conservatives when they increased the national debt by about 40% during Trump’s four years in office.
Second, when they do cut, Republicans usually target programs important to the very working class families most hurt by inflation. In fact, the chairman of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee is already proposing to increase working class taxes.
He also wants to terminate Social Security and Medicare every five years, thereby subjecting the future of those two programs to the whim of the politicians in power at the time.
Third, any domestic spending cuts are likely to be offset by increases in defense spending as the U.S. replenishes stockpiles depleted by the war in Ukraine and simultaneously prepares for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
No matter how badly voters want to punish the Democrats for inflation, the Republicans are unlikely to do any better.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
