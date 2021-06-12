William Lloyd

Failing to pass an infrastructure bill is not acceptable.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the U.S. would need to increase spending by almost $2.6 trillion over 10 years just to improve the overall grade on our nation’s infrastructure (transportation, sewer, water, flood control, electric transmission and distribution, and waste disposal systems; park and recreational facilities; and school buildings) from a C- to a B.
To his credit, former President Donald Trump periodically called on Congress to act on an infrastructure upgrade, but he was never willing or able to twist the arms of GOP senators and representatives to pay for the spending he acknowledged to be necessary.
For his part, President Joe Biden initially proposed an increase of nearly $2.3 trillion in federal infrastructure spending over eight years. Although most of that spending would have addressed needs identified by the ASCE, some would have been used to reclaim abandoned mines; plug old oil and gas wells; boost manufacturing, broadband, clean energy, and affordable housing; and enable more senior citizens to stay in their own homes rather move to nursing homes. Biden proposed to finance his plan primarily by rolling back part of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax cut.
In response, Congressional Republicans insisted on spending only a small fraction of the amount Biden requested and excluding funding for anything not traditionally defined as infrastructure.
Because they are adamantly opposed to any changes in the 2017 corporate tax cut, Republicans suggested paying for infrastructure largely by diverting money Congress previously promised to state and local governments for COVID relief. Some Republicans also expressed support for user fees (potentially including a gasoline tax increase, tolls on highways and bridges, and a charge on electric vehicles).
There is not a painless way to pay for increased investment in infrastructure.
As Congressional Republicans have pointed out, there is a risk of long-term inflation because Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package was financed by deficit spending.
However, the GOP’s own plan to use borrowed money for infrastructure rather than for COVID relief is nothing more than a shell game, in that the deficit would go up by the same amount.
Admittedly, Biden’s proposal to raise corporate taxes would reduce corporate profits, thereby lowering stock dividends and depriving companies of money that might otherwise have been spent to hire workers or increase employee compensation. Significantly, however, the burden of a corporate tax increase would fall most heavily on wealthier Americans. In contrast, paying for infrastructure through user fees would impose a disproportionate burden on middle and lower income households already faced with rising gasoline prices.
Beginning in 1960, corporate profits and workers’ wages grew at about the same rate for 40 years, but profits have grown much more rapidly than wages over the last 20 years. Consequently, corporations are in a substantially better position to bear the burden of funding infrastructure than are most wage earners. Furthermore, even if trimming corporate profits might slow down hiring in the short run, increasing infrastructure spending would create jobs and generate additional profits in the long run.
Because of the Senate’s filibuster rule, Biden would normally need 10 Republican senators to vote with all 50 Democratic senators in order to pass infrastructure legislation. Although Democrats were able to avoid a GOP filibuster by using special budget rules to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill without a single Republican vote, that bill did not include a tax increase. Convincing every Democratic senator and virtually every Democratic House member to vote for higher taxes would be a tall order.
In seeking to strike a deal with Republicans, Biden has offered to spend less on infrastructure than the country needs and to fund this smaller investment by leaving the 2017 tax cut untouched but imposing a minimum tax on corporate profits and enhancing the government’s ability to collect the taxes owed by the wealthy.
To satisfy Senate Republicans, Biden will probably have to shrink spending even more, thereby likely losing the votes of numerous progressive House Democrats. However, that would create an opportunity for our own Republican congressmen to put their districts ahead of their party by voting for an infrastructure compromise in exchange for extending broadband throughout rural areas more quickly and completing Route 219 from Meyersdale to Maryland.
For decades, voters applauded former GOP Congressman Bud Shuster for steering federal money to his district. It is time for the Republicans who represent us in Washington today to follow the Shuster example and start delivering.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
