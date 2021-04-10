William Lloyd

How we respond to the Republican assault on voting rights will demonstrate how committed we are to government of, by, and for the people.
Democracy can prosper only as long as all eligible citizens have an equal chance to vote. Unfortunately, instead of celebrating the record 2020 turnout, Republicans in Harrisburg and many other state capitals are pursuing new laws to make voting more difficult, especially for people of color.
Sadly, Republicans are turning their backs on their own history.
For example, during reconstruction, congressional Republicans overcame the unanimous opposition of congressional Democrats in order to approve the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (prohibiting the denial of voting rights on the basis of race).
Similarly, 87% of congressional Republicans (compared to only 79% of congressional Democrats) supported the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (increasing the federal government’s ability to enforce the Fifteenth Amendment, primarily in Democratic-controlled southern states).
Georgia and Arizona are prime Republican targets for voter suppression. Even though the GOP controls the legislature and governor’s office in both states, President Joe Biden won Georgia and Arizona narrowly and Democrats won the three U.S. Senate races on the 2020 ballot in those states.
Republicans are anxious to tilt the rules in their favor because each state will elect a governor and a U.S. Senator in 2022 and will be an important presidential battleground in 2024.
After the ballots had been counted, former President Donald Trump pleaded unsuccessfully for state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters and award their states’ electoral votes to him rather than to Biden. Georgia has belatedly heeded Trump’s call by creating a mechanism that could overturn future results in Democratic counties.
More alarmingly, an Arizona proposal (currently on hold) would empower state legislators to override future presidential election outcomes they do not like.
Although Georgia has been notorious for hours-long lines at polling places in minority communities, the problem could become worse because Georgia has decided to make it harder to vote by mail or by using a drop box.
Remarkably, Georgia has simultaneously discouraged in-person voting in minority communities by making it illegal to provide water to those waiting in a long line.
Not only could election law changes return Georgia and Arizona to the GOP column in 2024, but the 2020 census should also help the Republicans. Specifically, states Trump carried against Biden will likely gain five U.S. House seats (and, consequently, five votes in the Electoral College) while states Biden carried will likely lose five House seats (and five electoral votes).
Significantly, however, to regain the presidency in 2024, Republicans will also have to flip a heavily-populated state such as Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin.
The Republicans’ complaint in Pennsylvania is that decisions by the state Supreme Court (which has a 5-2 Democratic majority) made it easier to vote by mail than the GOP-controlled legislature intended in 2019 when it expanded that option.
Even though most Pennsylvanians may automatically resume voting in person after the pandemic, there is nothing inherently wrong with clarifying the no-excuse absentee voting law so that there are fewer gray areas open to judicial interpretation.
However, Pennsylvania Republicans should recognize that, contrary to their fears, mail-in voting does not inevitably disadvantage GOP candidates.
In 2018, Pennsylvanians could vote by mail only if they were out of the area on Election Day or were unable to vote in person because of a health or age-related condition. Nevertheless, Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey (both Democrats) easily won reelection without the benefit of no-excuse absentee voting.
At the same time, the Republicans won 110 seats in the state House of Representatives to only 93 for the Democrats.
In comparison, despite no-excuse absentee voting in 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans actually increased their advantage over the Democrats in the state House to 113-90, defeated the Democratic incumbent State Treasurer, took the Auditor General’s race for the first time since 1992, and won every state Senate and U.S. House seat they held going into Election Day.
In addition, despite Trump’s allegations of fraud in Philadelphia, he actually won a larger percentage of the vote in that city in 2020 (with mail-in voting) than he did in 2018 (without mail-in voting).
If the state Supreme Court’s decisions were as harmful as Trump claimed, there is no way the Pennsylvania GOP could have fared as well as it did in 2020.
In the interest of democracy, Pennsylvania should base future election law changes on a bipartisan consensus, not on the fantasy that Trump was robbed.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.