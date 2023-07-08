William Lloyd

The race for the White House in 2024 is far from being decided, but Republican chances would improve if they nominated someone other than former President Donald Trump.
Current polls show Trump and President Joe Biden neck-and-neck. A majority of Democrats do not want Biden to run for reelection.
In fact, Biden’s primary election support against two weak challengers averages less than 70%.
Although some of the Democratic reluctance to embrace Biden comes from those who believe he has not delivered enough of the liberals’ wish list, the major objection is his age.
Nevertheless, unenthusiastic Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are much more likely to end up voting for Biden against Trump than against any other plausible Republican nominee.
Republicans want the 2024 election to be a referendum on Biden, not a referendum on Trump. They want to focus on Biden’s age and gaffes, inflation, immigration, China, the national debt, and crime.
However, with Trump as their nominee, they will have to devote time and money to defending a former president who is embroiled in legal problems and is only four years younger than Biden. At a minimum, a steady drumbeat of news about Trump’s woes will distract from GOP attacks on Biden.
Trump claims that his indictment for failing to return classified documents is unfair because Democrats have not been prosecuted for their misdeeds.
However, despite his calls during the 2016 campaign to lock up Hillary Clinton, Trump’s own Justice Department did not file charges for her mishandling of classified information.
Although he alleged during the 2020 campaign that Biden was guilty of financial crimes, Trump’s own Justice Department found no basis for prosecution.
In addition, the special prosecutor investigating Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is a Trump appointee. Similarly, the prosecutor and the judge handling the Hunter Biden case are Trump appointees.
According to the National Archives, numerous high- ranking government officials have left office without returning all the classified documents in their files.
Examples include former Vice President Mike Pence and more than 80 instances since 2010 involving members of Congress.
Many former government officials – or the libraries to which they had donated their files – willingly returned classified documents upon discovery.
In contrast, Trump returned only 197 classified documents after numerous requests, surrendered an additional 38 in response to a subpoena, and kept at least 102 more until the FBI searched his Florida home pursuant to a warrant.
In all likelihood, Trump could have avoided prosecution entirely if he had simply returned the documents when he was asked. After all, the Biden Justice Department did not prosecute Pence.
Although Trump says he is the target of a partisan witch hunt, much of the evidence summarized in the indictment could only have come from people who worked for him or who were otherwise political supporters of his.
Furthermore, in an audio recording made after Trump left office, the former president claimed to be showing classified war plans to people who lacked security clearances.
Interestingly, some of the most outspoken critics of Trump’s mishandling of classified documents are prominent Republicans, such as his own attorney general, his own secretary of defense and his own national security adviser.
The trial against Trump will take place in a Republican state. The jury will inevitably include Floridians who voted for him. The presiding judge is a Republican who Trump appointed and who has previously issued rulings in his favor.
Trump may be able to escape conviction because of legal technicalities or a hung jury, but Americans will know that Trump created this mess.
Many GOP primary election voters appear willing to overlook Trump’s problems because they liked his performance as president.
Admittedly, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in his last year as president, the economy was growing, inflation was low, the stock market was up and unemployment was down.
However, Trump inherited an economy that had already grown for 75 consecutive months before he took office.
In addition, the national debt increased by nearly 40% while Trump was president.
Despite Republican control of both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives during his first two years, Trump failed to persuade Congress to build the wall on the southern border, pass new immigration laws or repeal and replace Obamacare.
Furthermore, unlike Biden, Trump also failed to persuade Congress to pass legislation to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.
A presidential campaign focused on Trump’s past rather than on the future would not be good for the country. It also would not be good for the GOP.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
