William Lloyd

Those who voted for Joe Biden had many different reasons, but the decisive factor was the belief that Donald Trump had bungled the government’s response to COVID-19 and would likely continue to do so in a second term.
Trump deserves credit for his role in developing vaccines much more quickly than most experts expected, but many of his other actions unnecessarily cost American lives.
First, he downplayed the danger of the virus and told us that it would miraculously disappear.
Second, after he took steps in March 2020 to lock down much of the economy in order to slow the spread of COVID and ease the burden on the health care system, he then prematurely reversed course and began beating the drum for a much faster return to normal than his own advisers thought safe.
Third, he compounded the danger by regularly portraying mask-wearing and social distancing as signs of weakness instead of as sensible temporary precautions.
As they watched the vaccines roll out, unemploy- ment fall, and consumer confidence grow, a solid majority of Americans initially told pollsters they approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic.
However, his job approval subsequently plummeted as the Delta variant surged and the vaccination rate slowed.
Unfortunately, the alternative currently offered by the Republican Party is to embrace the vaccine resisters and double down on the “just live with it” strategy that cost Trump the White House.
Although we are unlikely to eradicate COVID, we should at least try to minimize the harm caused by the virus. For example, a reasonable goal is to lower the number of annual deaths from COVID to the number of annual deaths from the flu. However, we are unlikely to reach that goal unless almost every eligible American gets vaccinated.
All else equal, Americans prefer to make up their own minds without orders from Washington or state capitals.
However, all else is not equal when it comes to COVID. More than 700,000 of our fellow citizens have already died from the virus.
That means that in less than two years, the coronavirus pandemic has killed twice as many Americans as have died from the flu in the past 10 seasons combined.
To their credit, most Republican elected officials are urging their constituents to get vaccinated. However, GOP officials also overwhelmingly oppose Biden’s decision to mandate the vaccination of federal employees and health care workers and his decision to mandate that companies with 100 or more employees regularly test all of their workers who are not vaccinated.
The prevailing view of Republican leaders is that more people will take the shots if doing so is voluntary than if vaccination is required in order to keep a job, patronize a business, or attend a public gathering.
However, if overflowing hospitals and the death of several thousand unvaccinated Americans each day have not been enough to trigger a sharp rise in vaccinations, there is little reason to believe that the GOP’s strategy of coaxing the unvaccinated to take the shots will work.
Interestingly, the GOP could give its strategy a better chance to succeed by trying harder to counter COVID-related misinformation regularly disseminated by high-profile personalities in the conservative media.
However, too many Republican politicians are more interested in appearing at rallies of vaccine resisters, suing the federal government, and overriding mask and vaccination mandates imposed by governors and school boards.
About one month ago, we honored the memory of those Americans who lost their lives on 9/11. That shocking terrorist attack brought our country together and convinced us that we had to make changes in the way we live. In contrast, COVID has actually driven us farther apart, even though more Americans died from the coronavirus on the day Biden unveiled his strategy for vaccine mandates than died on 9/11.
Because of 9/11, we have to limit our carry-ons, empty our pockets, remove our coats and shoes, and walk through an X-ray machine just to board a commercial airplane.
We do not have a choice. If we do not submit to that screening, we are denied the right to fly.
The evidence is irrefutable. Airport security saves lives. So does vaccination for COVID.
An unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely than a vaccinated person to be hospitalized with COVID and 10 times more likely to die from the virus.
We thought we had COVID under control in June, but the Delta variant then hit us with a vengeance. We should not let that happen again.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
