William Lloyd

Republicans are using culture issues to hide their poor record on issues affecting the pocketbooks of blue-collar families.
During the Great Depression, many blue-collar voters switched their loyalty from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.
Subsequently, however, the collapse of the steel, coal and garment industries forced younger people to move out of areas such as ours to find better jobs.
Predictably, this outmigration – and the inability of the Democratic Party to stop it – eroded Democratic support among the family members and friends who were left behind.
In addition, the culture wars have badly hurt Democrats with blue-collar voters.
Twenty-five years ago, a significant number of elected Republicans were pro-choice, while a significant number of elected Democrats were pro-life. Similarly, there were Democratic officeholders who defended gun rights and Republican officeholders who supported modest gun control.
Today, the positions of elected officials on culture issues usually fall along party lines.
That polarization has hurt Republicans with suburban voters, but has helped the party gain support from rural former Democrats.
Significantly, however, although the Republicans now dominate among voters without college degrees, the GOP agenda is actually hurting those voters on economic issues.
For example, congressional Republicans and numerous GOP presidential candidates have made raising the retirement age their principal solution to the looming shortfall in funding to pay Social Security benefits. Expecting Americans whose jobs require significant physical labor to work longer is overwhelmingly unpopular among voters, especially blue-collar workers.
However, most Republican politicians refuse to consider requiring higher-income Americans to pay the same percentage of their income in Social Security taxes as blue-collar workers must already pay. That alternative could eliminate the need to raise the retirement age or, at least, make any increase a smaller one.
Infrastructure funding is another example of a GOP position contrary to the interests of blue-collar families.
As elected officials of both parties recognize, the key to upgrading broadband internet service in rural areas is money from the federal infrastructure law proposed by President Joe Biden and passed with bipartisan support in Congress.
However, every Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from our region voted against that law, exactly as former President Donald Trump had urged them to do.
Furthermore, the same infrastructure law that is providing federal aid for broadband is also critical to funding the completion of U.S. Route 219 as a four-lane limited- access highway from Meyersdale to Maryland.
Business and political leaders have long touted that project as vital to economic development. However, if the Republican congressmen from this region and Trump had had their way, that federal money would not be available.
The GOP’s shortcomings on economic issues are not confined to national politics. For example, a dispute over funding for education prevented elected officials in Harrisburg from getting a new state budget across the finish line by the June 30 deadline.
Beginning in the 1970s, the state’s share of funding for the public schools dropped from above 50% to below 40%.
Because of this decline, Pennsylvania school districts have been forced to rely on property taxes more than districts in all but a handful of other states.
Earlier this year, Commonwealth Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s system for financing public schools is unconstitutional because, even with higher millage rates, lower- wealth districts in regions such as ours usually do not have a local tax base that can supplement state funding enough to provide educational opportunities comparable to those available to students in wealthier school districts.
The most straightforward way to begin fixing the problem would be to tap the state surplus to bring the total money available to lower- wealth districts closer to the total amount available to higher-wealth districts.
However, legislative Republicans insisted on a much smaller increase in state funding for public schools than proposed by House Democrats.
At the same time, Republicans proposed to allocate state money for scholarships to enable a limited number of students in the districts with the worst academic performance to go to school elsewhere. Such a scholarship program would provide little help for most students from rural blue-collar families because there rarely are nearby schools whose academic outcomes are head and shoulders above the other schools in the same region.
Just as it took more than 70 years for the Republicans to eliminate the Democrats’ edge among blue-collar voters, it is likely to take years for the Democrats to rebound. However, the Democrats’ comeback will get a shot in the arm if the Republican agenda fails to help blue-collar families get ahead.
William Lloyd, of Somerset, represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.