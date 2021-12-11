William Lloyd

We have recently commemorated three dates of great importance for the freedoms we all take for granted: Sept. 11, 2001; Nov. 11, 1918; and Dec. 7, 1941. Jan. 6, 2021, belongs on that list.
The goal of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 was to keep President Donald Trump in office for another four years despite the fact he had lost. Such an attempt at violently overturning election results is par for the course in some countries, but a first for us since 11 southern states seceded following the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860.
Some of those who overran the Capitol on Jan. 6 were members of far-right groups looking for any opportunity to create trouble, but others took part because they sincerely believed Trump’s claim that the election had been stolen from him.
Sadly, a majority of Republicans continue to believe Trump’s “big lie” despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Biden won the popular vote by 51.3% to 46.9% and carried the Electoral College by 306 to 232. Trump’s own attorney general concluded that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome. The Trump campaign’s legal challenges fell flat. Georgia’s ballots were counted three times, with each count showing Biden as the winner.
A GOP audit of the largest county in Arizona actually increased Biden’s lead over Trump. A partial recount in Wisconsin and an audit in Michigan confirmed Biden’s victory in each.
Notably, just a few hours after their own lives had been endangered by insurrectionists, a majority of House Republicans (including seven of eight from Pennsylvania) nevertheless voted to reject Biden’s Electoral College victory. Most of them knew better.
After all, they themselves had won under the same rules that Trump was branding as fraudulent. Their willingness to put Trump ahead of country should be the No. 1 reason to deny them reelection next year.
Some Republican elected officials and conservative media personalities have dismissed what happened on Jan. 6 as “just politics.” That claim is nonsense.
Richard Nixon (1960), Gerald Ford (1976), Al Gore (2000), and Hillary Clinton (2016) lost closer elections than 2020, but each of those four conceded defeat. None of them held a rally followed by a violent mob’s breaking into the Capitol and threatening the lives of the vice president and members of Congress in order to stop the certification of the Electoral College winner.
According to a steady stream of books, articles and broadcast interviews, Trump not only pressured state and local election officials, the Departments of Justice and Defense, and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election, but also played a role in organizing the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump has dismissed these allegations as a “witch hunt” by people who are lying about him in order to promote their own interests.
Indisputably, however, under pressure from Trump, Congressional Republicans blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan commission of outside experts to get to the bottom of Jan. 6 (as a similar commission did with Sept. 11).
Although House Democrats and a few House Republicans subsequently voted to create a more limited committee to investigate, Trump has lodged legal objections to the turnover of relevant government documents and to testimony from his inner circle.
If the allegations against Trump are without merit, he should be doing everything possible to get the truth out. Instead, he is acting like someone who has much to hide.
Egged on by Trump’s “big lie,” Republicans in numerous states have changed their laws to make it easier to reject the votes of the people in future presidential elections if the GOP politicians in those states do not like the result. That is exactly what happens when leaders care more about power than they do about democracy.
To their credit, there are Republican voices pushing back against Trump and the willful blindness of his supporters, but these more traditional Republicans are in the minority in their party.
Some Trumpsters delight in flying banners proclaiming “BIDEN IS NOT MY PRESIDENT” and “LET’S GO BRANDON.”
Fortunately, we live in a free country where that kind of dissent is allowed.
However, we will lose that freedom if we allow Trump and his allies to ignore our votes and speed us down the road to authoritarianism, under which opposition to those in power is forbidden.
Americans are rightly worried about inflation and the pandemic, but it would be a dangerous mistake for us to move on from Jan. 6.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
