William Lloyd

Too many Democrats may sit out the 2022 midterm election because they had unrealistic expectations about what President Joe Biden could accomplish with a small Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and a Senate divided equally between the two parties.
The GOP is favored to win control of the House because of higher voter enthusiasm, but the Democrats are gaining ground. Furthermore, the battle for the Senate is a tossup, with the outcome in Pennsylvania possibly deciding which party will be in charge for the next two years.
Therefore, by staying home in November, disgruntled Pennsylvania Democrats could, at a minimum, hand the U.S. Senate majority back to the GOP. In addition, they would make it easier for Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become governor.
Voter dissatisfaction with the economy has put the wind in the GOP’s sails. According to the Republicans, the blame falls largely on Biden’s 2021 COVID-19 relief law which fed inflation by giving consumers extra cash to spend on goods and services that were already in short supply.
However, the GOP’s explanation overlooks two key points. First, this cash also helped lower the post-pandemic unemployment rate more quickly than would other-wise have been the case.
Second, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union are suffering from inflation rates similar to ours.
The top Republican cure for the economy is cutting the federal deficit. Significantly, however, when Donald Trump was president, Congressional Republicans actually allowed the national debt to increase by nearly 40%.
Furthermore, Republicans oppose reducing the red ink by making large corporations pay at least a minimum income tax, targeting wealthy tax cheats, and allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices.
In fact, rather than targeting those at the top, the Senate Republican’s campaign chief wants to endanger senior citizens by terminating Social Security and Medicare every five years, presumably as leverage to cut benefits in exchange for renewing the programs.
Not only would giving Republicans control of Congress open the door for budget decisions opposed by most Democrats, but it would also make it harder to enact the voting rights changes Democrats want. In that regard, the House Democratic majority and all 50 Democratic senators supported voting rights legislation, but all 50 Republican senators opposed it.
Understandably, environmental activists are frustrated at some of the compromises necessary to win Senate passage of climate change legislation under special budget rules requiring the votes of only the 50 Democrats. However, refusing to support those compromises now would likely mean no climate change legislation at all for the next two years if the Republicans win this November.
Handing control of the Senate to the GOP by sitting out the November election would also make the federal judiciary even more conservative. Unhappy Democrats need to remember that the U.S. Supreme Court decisions overturning Roe v. Wade and weakening Biden’s ability to address climate change through executive action were possible only because Republican control of the Senate enabled Trump to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has already intimated that, if they are in the majority, Republicans will refuse to confirm any Biden nominees if there should be a Supreme Court vacancy in the next two years. McConnell has also promised to be “picky” when considering Biden nominees to fill circuit and district court vacancies.
Although a boycott of the November election by disgruntled Pennsylvania Democrats could have a major negative impact on federal policymaking, low Democratic turnout would be catastrophic at the state level.
For example, current state law permits abortion in the first two trimesters and also allows it in the third trimester whenever necessary to prevent either the death of the mother or a substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.
In contrast, Mastriano has proposed a new law that would prohibit abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat and allow no exceptions whatsoever, even in the case of rape or incest or to save the mother’s life.
In addition, Mastriano introduced a resolution in 2020 to decertify Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and allow Republican state legislators to pick the winner. Therefore, as governor, Mastriano might refuse to certify the 2024 presidential results if a Democrat were again to win the state’s popular vote.
Democrats who are unhappy with Biden will have their chance to pick a different nominee for president in 2024. Until then, the best way to fight for their beliefs is to vote against Republican extremism this year.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
