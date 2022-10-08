William Lloyd

The November election should be about what is good for the country, but former President Donald Trump is trying to make it about what is good for him.
Republicans want Americans to base their votes on inflation, immigration and crime. Democrats have tried to make abortion the deciding factor. All of those issues are important, but the fundamental question before the voters is the survival of democracy.
Trump lost dozens of legal challenges to the 2020 election results because he never presented any evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or anywhere else. Nonetheless, eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republican congressmen voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in our state.
Significantly, even though each of them had won in 2020 under the same rules and procedures that applied to the Trump-Biden race, not one of these eight suggested that his own election was invalid.
Furthermore, the eight conveniently overlooked the fact that, in the same election, their party had won unexpected victories for state treasurer and auditor general, maintained its majority in the state Senate and increased its majority in the state House of Representatives.
Sadly, not only are all eight of these Republican congressmen favored to win reelection next month, but the GOP could gain one or more seats in our state’s U.S. House delegation and is likely to retain control of both houses of the state legislature. Although the Republicans also have a chance to win the races for governor and U.S. senator, the odds would be even better for them if they had nominated mainstream candidates rather than individuals whose principal qualification is a willingness to embrace Trump’s attack on the 2020 election.
Mehmet Oz would almost certainly have lost the Pennsylvania Republican primary for the U.S. Senate without Trump’s enthusiastic support.
Furthermore, the former president’s last-minute endorsement of state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor took the wind out of the sails of mainstream Republicans who were trying to stop Mastriano by coalescing around another candidate.
During the primary, Oz claimed that he had discussed the 2020 election with Trump and had agreed that “we cannot move on.” However, Oz now says he would have voted in the Senate to certify Pennsylvania’s choice of Biden. This waffling suggests that Oz either misled Trump and GOP voters in the primary or is trying to mislead general election voters now.
Although Mastriano has disputed the extent of his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, it is a matter of public record that he introduced Senate Resolution 410 in the state Senate on Nov. 30, 2020. The purpose of that resolution was to urge Congress to count electoral votes from Pennsylvania only if they were certified directly by the Republican-controlled state legislature. Had a majority of his colleagues in Harrisburg supported Mastriano’s effort, Republican legislators would have claimed the right to declare Trump the winner in Pennsylvania even though Biden received 80,000 more votes.
Mastriano places much of the blame for Trump’s loss in the Commonwealth on a new state law that provided a mail-in voting option that many Pennsylvanians used in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Although Mastriano voted for that law, it would be reasonable for him to seek amendments to override judicial interpretations with which he disagrees. However, he has vowed to repeal the law entirely rather than try to fix it.
In addition, Mastriano has threatened to decertify the state’s voting machines. His attack on voting machines is consistent with Trump’s claim that machines around the country were programmed to count some votes for Trump as votes for Biden. If Trump really believed the machines in Pennsylvania were rigged against him, he could have requested a hand-recount.
The fact that Trump failed to do that is evidence that the former president knew a hand-recount would confirm Biden’s win.
Mastriano has also proposed to require each of us to re-register if we want to be able to vote in the future. Although numerous election experts have opined that Mastriano’s plan would violate federal law, he appears willing to waste taxpayers’ money in an uphill legal battle.
Following the 2020 election, eight Pennsylvania Republican congressmen decided to put loyalty to Trump and their party above the will of the voters. Unfortunately, there is a serious danger that Oz and Mastriano would do the same if Trump were to lose Pennsylvania in 2024.
Democracy is at stake. We cannot risk choosing a U.S. senator and a governor whose commitment to accept the 2024 election results is in doubt.
