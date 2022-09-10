William Lloyd

Just as economists do not have a perfect crystal ball to forecast inflation, Republicans do not have a silver bullet for taming it.
Because pandemics are rare, predictions about economic recovery following one of them are especially challenging. President Joe Biden learned that the hard way.
When he was lobbying for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the president frequently cited support from prominent economists. However, to his chagrin, those economists were correct that his legislation would speed up job growth, but they under- estimated the potential impact on inflation.
The experts acknowledged that the Biden plan could trigger higher prices by giving consumers extra money to spend on goods and services that were already in short supply. However, the resulting inflation has lasted much longer than most of them expected.
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in the hope that the combination of high prices and increased borrowing costs will force consumers to spend less and thereby eventually bring down inflation. However, victory is likely to take longer than most of us would like.
For example, because the economy had been slowing for months, many economists predicted that job growth would decline in July. However, new hires that month were actually among the highest for the entire year. Furthermore, although the weakening economy did create fewer new jobs in August, hiring still exceeded expectations.
Contrary to traditional economic assumptions, it may be that job growth remained strong this summer because many consumers had committed to vacations and, after two years of COVID-19, were simply unwilling to sacrifice for a third year or were unwilling to pay cancellation fees. Furthermore, it may be that the ongoing worker shortage is providing ready opportunities for the newly unemployed to find other jobs.
Despite the economists’ difficulty in predicting the future of inflation, GOP candidates are promising a return to the “economic glory days” under former President Donald Trump if Republicans win in November. However, that GOP promise is unlikely to come true.
Notwithstanding the selective memory of Republican candidates, Trump did not perform an economic miracle. Instead, he inherited an economy from former President Barack Obama that had already produced a record 75 consecutive months of job growth and had cut the unemployment rate by more than one-third.
Although the unemployment rate under Trump hit a 50-year low, the string of monthly job growth actually ended one year before COVID-19 wrecked the economy. Furthermore, when Trump left office, about three million fewer Americans had jobs than when he took over from Obama.
If the Fed’s strategy succeeds, unemployment could rise significantly in the coming months. Nevertheless, despite a slight uptick in August, the current unemployment rate remains 40% lower than the rate at the end of Trump’s presidency and is close to the lowest ever achieved under Trump.
To supplement the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation, Republicans propose to cut federal spending. However, the GOP’s performance under Trump casts doubt on the party’s commitment to fiscal conservatism.
After all, a Republican Congress approved the Trump tax cut, which ballooned the long-term federal deficit. Furthermore, in just four years, Trump and his Congressional Republican allies allowed the national debt to grow by nearly 40%.
Even if Republican candidates are serious about budget-cutting this time, their priorities are likely to hurt the middle class worse than those at the top.
The GOP claims to be the party of blue collar workers, but Republicans refuse to consider reducing the deficit by raising taxes on wealthy Americans who benefitted disproportionately from the Trump tax cut. Even worse, senior Senate Republicans are advocating cuts in Social Security and Medicare.
In addition, the Senate Republican campaign chief is vowing to deprive the IRS of money it needs to audit high-income Americans who game the tax system rather than pay their fair share.
The Republicans’ anti-inflation plan also includes lowering energy prices by repealing regulations that discourage oil and gas drilling in the U.S.
While dialing back some regulations might make sense, the immediate problem is that investors are nervous about spending more money to expand drilling at a time when oil prices have gone down considerably and when a potential worldwide recession threatens an even greater decline.
In addition, Republicans propose to make our economy less dependent on China.
That is a good idea, but implementing such a strategy would almost certainly make inflation worse for the foreseeable future.
The record shows that economic forecasts often miss the mark. Unfortunately, so do Republican campaign promises.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
