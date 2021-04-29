Opioid overdoses are a growing problem, particularly in Pennsylvania, according to Drugabuse.org. In 2018, opioid overdoses hit a high with 2,886 deaths in the state.
Some of the factors that contribute to the problem are easy access, lack of activities or alternatives and genetics. Individuals can possess a genetic predisposition that makes them more susceptible to addiction, although this does not mean that they are destined to become addicts, but rather that they are at higher risk than someone who does not have this gene.
According to Mayoclinic.org, the gene that is responsible for addiction can lie dormant until factors such as diet, stress and environment trigger the addiction.
The beginning of a solution is a closer monitoring of opioid prescriptions as they seem to lead to abuse of other substances given time. Some individuals are able to avoid addiction by careful use of opioid prescriptions, whereas other individuals have less control.
Additionally, better handling of those who are addicted can go a long way.
Proper rehabilitation programs are rarely advertised to the general public in most cases, and incarceration for addicts proves little progress as supported by an article in USA Today.
Most cases of addiction are not initially acquired due to a crime but arise from underlying reasons such as lack of role models, trauma or peer pressure. Structure and correction that rehabilitation would be able provide can make a great deal of change as supported by Rehabspot.com.
Communities should have an obligation to do what is best for the environment and everyone who resides there.
Simply checking on a neighbor, a friend or a family member can be a small act, but may have a greater impact on that individual that could deflect abuse of addictive substances.
Locally, Cambria County has options for individuals who are struggling with addiction. Additionally, there is a drug and alcohol hotline if there is suspicion of an individual abusing substances.
To reach the Cambria County crisis hotline call: 877-268-9463.
Travis Piskuric is a student at Mount Aloysius College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.