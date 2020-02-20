Tony Joseph

Several weeks ago, from coast to coast, millions of Americans marched for life. The life of the most defenseless human beings on the Earth – the pre-born children alive in their mothers’ wombs.
Since 1973, more than 60.1 million babies have been murdered under the disguise of legal abortion. The liberal
title is pro-choice so that women who are pregnant can legally murder their children under the guise of women’s health. All women have the right to chose to not get pregnant. In the 21st century, there are a multitude of methods to prevent pregnancy when the heat of the moment overwhelms a man and a woman.
Lust clouds the minds of lovers and common sense does not prevail and accidents happen. The woman is always blamed by the pro-life group, but there is no abortion that was not caused by a stupid and careless man.
The marchers march because they love God and the life he has given to us, and they love the children yet to be born. Those who abort the unborn little girl or boy hate the strangers who have invaded their bodies – this unwanted chemical reaction that will be a growing reminder of complete carelessness in a heated moment of passion.
They want the intruders to be removed and there are tens of thousands who support and applaud her decision to murder a child, no matter how long she has sheltered the child. Thankfully, the number of abortions is declining every year, but the pro-life believers will not rest until the only abortions performed will be to save the lives of mothers in the rare cases where a choice must be made. God bless all the marchers.
There have been nine presidents since the Supreme Court approved legal abortions in the infamous case of Roe v. Wade.
Too risky for the presidents to take a firm stand on the issue, so they kept staying in the background so as not to arouse one group or the other.
On Jan. 24, President Donald Trump shocked the crowd of marchers by appearing in person and speaking from the stage to the thousands in attendance. The liberals immediately voiced various reasons why the president appeared.
Only God and Trump know why he was there. I do not care. He came to fight for the unborn who have received the gift of life from God, who is present at every conception to give life to the new creation of God.
The haters of our president are also the people who support the murder of the pre-born. They do not care that his intentions are as true as the statement he made in his State of the Union speech to all of America, and the hatred of some of the Democrats was obvious in their disdainful expressions of disapproval.
Love and hate are powerful motives for our reactions, and I pray that someday the pro-abortion people will realize that God loves all of us and he will wait for them to see the light that will show them the way.
There are many places in the Holy Bible where people have stated: “You who knew me in my mother’s womb” and “You who named me before I was born!”
To Christians who are pro-choice, I have a question for you: When was Jesus Jesus?
St. John the Baptist knew Jesus when they were both pre-born persons. Old and New Testament books of the Bible expound on life being the very first given to us by God and we must do all we can to preserve that gift and not destroy it. Jesus said, “I have come to give you life and to give it to you more abundantly!”
It is not a fetus nor an embryo, it is a living and defenseless human being who wants to become part of the great human race created by God.
