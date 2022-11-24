Tom Stewart

A column in The Tribune-Democrat in October by James Edwards attempted to speculate as to what will happen in the wake of the mid-term elections.
He predicted that a Democratic win in the House and Senate would be a clear path for the party in power to transition the country from a republic to a big-government socialist nation.
Conversely, it was asserted that a Republican win would ensure that the principles of our Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights would be upheld to preserve the republic.
Surprisingly, the election left the country with a split legislature with the Repub- licans gaining control of the House and the Demo- crats holding Senate con- trol. The good news is that our system of free elections emerged victorious in a dangerous climate of election deniers.
An extensive list of Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state, all backed by the past president, went down in defeat. This was also true in key senate races in swing states which ultimately resulted in the Democrats maintaining control of the Senate.
This election solidified Donald Trump as a three-time loser after midterm loses in 2018 and 2020 along with losing his re-election bid in 2020.
Despite any comfort that Americans perceived that our election system will survive, there are still areas of con-cern.
The election denying candidates won 60% (185 of 308) of their races. The trend by Republican candidates to deny results, claim fraud and not concede will likely continue.
Thirty-four states have passed voter restriction laws.
Combined with these facts and the aggressive gerrymandering by both parties, we should remain concerned about fair elections in the future.
Now that the Congressional balance of power is settled, what will happen in the next two years? The answer to that question is the same now as it has been for many years – gridlock.
The slim Senate majority of 50 or 51, depending on the Georgia run-off, will still fall short of needed votes to break the filibuster.
Senate Republicans will rarely agree to attempts by Democrats to advance a bipartisan bill.
More of the same will exist in the House that is lead by a razor thin majority. All of this ensures a “do nothing Congress” – a term coined over 70 years ago by President Harry Truman. Much of Biden’s signature legislation of the past few years that deals with infrastructure, semiconductor production, inflation reduction and prescription drugs will now be stymied or even gutted.
We can look forward, however, to a full plate of House investigations next year. The Jan. 6 select committee will file a final report prior to being scuttled by the new House majority.
The Department of Justice will proceed to hold those accountable for the insurrection that was directed at overturning a free and fair presidential election.
The DOJ will do this while dealing with investigative attacks by House Republicans against the Attorney General and the FBI.
The House will toss red meat to the MAGA base with a probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.
Congressional perform- ance artist Marjorie Taylor Green may find her way back to a committee assignment and attempt to lead an impeachment of Joe Biden.
Green and others in the Republican caucus appar- ently have a very creative definition of the term “high crimes and misde- meanors” that is used as a basis for impeachment of a standing president.
Many Americans believe that term is to be used when a president attempts to bribe a leader of another country for political favors or when the president leads an insurrection to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
Americans will be left with a legislature that is incapable of addressing any of the kitchen table issues that we face.
Will the interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve really achieve a soft landing to get the country out of rising inflation? Will the oil and gas companies play a part in inflation reduction? Will the Republicans support any efforts to ad- dress corporate price goug-ing?
Our government unfortunately has been dysfunctional for many years. Can a divided America expect that our two-party system can work together for the good of our country?
Can we expect bipartisan efforts to finally address real issues such as immigration, reasonable gun control and climate change?
We can only hope that some spirit of bipartisanship emerges and that our government can reach a level of function that truly works.
You know ... of the people, by the people and for the people.
Tom Stewart is a retired physical therapist from Windber.
