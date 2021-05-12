Tom Schuster

On Earth Day, President Joe Biden made a commitment that, if fulfilled, may be the most consequential of his presidency.
He committed to reducing the United States’ climate-disrupting pollution (mostly carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane) by 50% by 2030. While this may seem ambitious, unfortunately it is the minimum we need to do in the next decade to stabilize the climate, according to the thousands of atmospheric scientists around the world who contribute to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
There is no single policy or technology that will solve this problem, but for Pennsylvania, RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) is a great start.
The Department of Environmental Protection recently released a proposed final rule making that will enable Pennsylvania to join RGGI.
The program is designed to reduce CO2 pollution from power plants, which is critical because they are the commonwealth’s largest source of this pollution and currently have no CO2 limits. It does so by auctioning off a limited number of pollution allowances, and returning the auction proceeds to the states for reinvestment.
RGGI has been a big success in the 10 states where it is already in place, cutting climate pollution by nearly half and raising more than $3 billion to invest in energy efficiency, clean energy and other innovations. It is time for Pennsylvania to tap into RGGI’s record of success.
At current allowance prices, RGGI would return nearly $600 million for investments into Pennsylvania during the first year alone. These benefits, along with a desire to address the climate crisis, explain why a recent poll found that over 70% of Pennsylvanians support joining RGGI. An even more overwhelming 95% of testifiers at 10 public hearings last December supported the program.
Nevertheless, our local legislators oppose joining RGGI for a simple reason: they fear it will hasten the end of coal as a source of electricity, and our region is home to nearly all the remaining coal generation in Pennsylvania.
But here’s the thing – these plants are no longer economical and are already on their way out with or without RGGI.
In 2010, there were 20 conventional coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania. Eleven years later, all but four have already retired or announced a date by which they will no longer burn coal. In 2005, coal plants produced 55% of the state’s energy. By last year, coal’s share had fallen to just 17%, and is projected to decrease to 3% by 2030 even without RGGI.
The Homer City Generating Station has gone from operating at 70% of capacity in 2014 to less than 18% in 2020.
Last month, the plant operators announced they will cut its workforce by 16%, and the operator stated the decision had nothing to do with RGGI.
The simple fact is that coal as a power source is obsolete and can no longer compete with gas and ever-cheaper renewable energy. Sadly, as most of the coal plants throughout the state have closed due to market changes, very little has been done to help impacted workers and communities rebound.
RGGI can actually reverse that track record. A recent analysis found that Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI will lead to a net increase of more than 27,000 jobs and boost the state’s economy by nearly $2 billion through the investment of allowance proceeds. That investment can be targeted to areas where coal is declining.
In fact, Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed that up to half that money be dedicated to an Energy Communities Trust Fund in order to provide direct support for workers and communities impacted by power plant closures.
If these closures will happen regardless, why would we not want the significant financial resources that RGGI can provide to communities to help us adjust? We should constructively seize this opportunity and create community investment plans with resources behind them for our region to adapt to the changes necessary to stabilize our climate.
The United Mine Workers of America has recognized this with the release of its proposal to preserve jobs and economic opportunity in coal country while also eliminating carbon pollution. It closes by noting that “change is coming, whether we seek it or not.”
Make no mistake – we have waited far too long to address the climate crisis, and now we are limited in how much additional CO2 we can pump into the atmosphere before we trigger changes beyond what our civilization has experienced.
The consequences of blowing this budget will be catastrophic – not in the distant future, but in my lifetime, and especially for my kids. The status quo is not an option. As a region, it is time to take control of our economic future and embrace a decarbonized economy through RGGI now.
Tom Schuster is clean energy program director for Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter.
